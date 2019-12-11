Spotify Premium users have one more chance to get a free Google Home Mini

Back in October, Spotify resurrected its free Google Home Mini offer, but expanded its reach by opening the offer up to all Premium Individual subscribers as well as Premium Family master account holders. The offer only lasted a few days, but if you happened to miss out the first time around, Spotify is giving us all one more chance to grab the free Google Home Mini smart speaker. Plus, Student accounts are eligible this time as well.

Head to this page on Spotify’s website where you’ll be asked to link up your Google and Spotify accounts. Once you prove that you aren’t a robot, you’ll be redirected to Google’s online store, where you can choose between four colors of Google Home Minis: Coral, Charcoal, Chalk, and Aqua. With Saver shipping, I was able to complete my purchase for a grand total of $0, and my completely free Google Home Mini will arrive in the next two weeks.

Plus, if you aren’t currently subscribed to Spotify Premium, but are considering jumping back on board, you may still be eligible for this deal: “You’re eligible to redeem a Google Home Mini from the Google Store at no extra cost if: you currently pay the full price for a Premium Student, Individual, or Family plan; or you successfully sign up to receive 3 months of Premium Individual for $9.99,” Spotify explains on its Comeback page for returning users.

So whether you already pay for Spotify Premium as an individual, a family, or a student, or you’re just thinking about paying for the service again for the first time in months, you can probably get a free Google Home Mini. That’s one easy gift taken care of for the holidays (even if you gift it to yourself)!