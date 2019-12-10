Roku will let you stream the entire first season of ‘Game of Thrones’ for free

If you’re in the market for a media streaming device this holiday season, but you can’t decide which one to get, Roku is hosting its second annual Stream-a-thon event to lure you their way. Much like during the inaugural event last year, Roku will give device owners the opportunity to stream a variety of premium content free of charge for a limited time, including full seasons of TV shows, feature films, documentaries, and more.

You won’t need to sign up for any free trials, download any additional software, or make any commitments. All of the free shows, movies, documentaries, and workout videos will be available free on The Roku Channel from December 26th to January 1st — perfect timing if you get your Roku on Christmas Day.

Here’s everything that will be available free on The Roku Channel app starting on December 26th:

HBO – Season 1 of Game of Thrones and select episodes of Barry, Chernobyl, Euphoria, Sesame Street, and Succession

– Select episodes of Aerial Cities, America in Color, Million Dollar American Princesses, and Orangutan Jungle School The Great Courses Signature – Season 1 of Ancient Mesopotamia: Life in the Cradle of Civilization, The Everyday Gourmet: Rediscovering the Lost Art of Cooking, How Jesus Became God, and select episodes of Ancient Civilizations of North America, Ancient Mesopotamia: Life in the Cradle of Civilization, The Apocryphal Jesus, The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague, The Celtic World, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Techniques for Retraining Your Brain, Fundamentals of Photography, How to Draw, Learning Spanish: How to Understand and Speak a New Language, Outsmart Yourself: Brain-Based Strategies to a Better You, Reading Biblical Literature: Genesis to Revelation, and The Rise of Rome.

Keep in mind that there is a rotating selection of free content on The Roku Channel every month, so once this event ends, you’ll still be able to watch free movies, TV show premieres and more through the app.