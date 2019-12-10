Cops bust man who received $100,000 worth of meth in an air fryer

A man in Kentucky got more than he bargained for when he took delivery of an air fryer that police say was packed with some $100,000 worth of meth. According to a post by the Louisville Metro Police Department, a package containing a Hamilton Beach air fryer was believed to be a drug shipment, so narcotics officers tracked it to its delivery address.

Upon verifying the package had been received, officers executed a search warrant and found that the box with the air fryer also included approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine. That quantity of meth carries a street value of roughly $100,000.

Unfortunately for officers, the man who received the package wasn’t actually home at the time that the search warrant was issued. In a somewhat humorous Facebook post, the police department decided to put the man “on blast.”

The suspect was not home at time of seizure. On blast… Hey, Mr. Sergio Figueroa, if you want your dope… call LMPD. 😁 This is obvi an on-going investigation. We’re not done.

The police department doesn’t explain exactly how they determined that the package likely contained such a huge haul of drugs, merely noting that they “tracked” the parcel to its delivery location in order to determine who was expecting it.

Every once in a while we’ll hear a story of someone receiving drugs in the mail on accident. When that’s the case, the recipient typically surrenders the drugs to authorities who are tasked with investigating their origins. The officers in this case clearly don’t think that’s the case this time, however, so they’re pounding the pavement in search of the suspect.