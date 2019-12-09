The first ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer is here, and it’s full of Easter eggs

Wonder Woman was easily the film that saved the DC Extended Universe for Warner Bros., proving that you can attempt to build an alternative to Marvel’s MCU, one story at a time. Since then, we got several more decent DC Comics stories including Acquaman and Joker, although the latter isn’t part of the DCEU — not yet, anyway. So it’s no wonder — no pun intended — that the Wonder Woman sequel is a highly-anticipated attraction. Thankfully, Warner released the first trailer over the weekend at CCXP19 in Brazil, and as expected, it’s filled with Easter eggs that you might have missed.

The trailer does a great job to tease what’s ahead for Wonder Woman, and we get to meet several of the other main characters. Chris Pine is back as Trevor, although it’s unclear how that’s even possible given what happened in the first movie. Is he even real? Or just a figment of Diana’s (Gal Gadot) imagination?

Kristen Wig plays Barbara Minerva in the movie, and we’ll witness her transforming into Cheetah at some point during the flick. The bad guy, meanwhile, is Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. WW84 also delivers a brand new uniform as well as the all-armor version of Wonder Woman that fans might expect. And yes, there are malls, with action sequences that take place inside them, which fits very well with the period. After all, that’s what Stranger Things 3 did earlier this year when it comes to malls.

The film is set to premiere in theaters across the country on June 5th, more than a month after Black Widow, and that’s the kind of box office duel that will be exciting to witness. YouTube channel Emergency Awesome does a great job breaking down all the Easter Eggs in the first WW84 trailer, and you should definitely check it out below: