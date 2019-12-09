Best Kickstand for Your Phone to Help You Stream

Nowadays, you want your entertainment fast and easily accessible. Most people can do just about all they need to do on a daily basis from their phone. When it comes to watching movies, shows or videos, your phone provides you with a quick way to get that content into your hands and in front of your eyes. Well, if you’re someone who is constantly streaming on their phone, staring directly down into your hands gets tiresome after a while. Make it easier on your neck and eyes by getting a kickstand for your phone. A kickstand will keep it upright, so you can put it down on a table and adjust it to your sight, letting you watch simpler. It’ll free up your hands to do other things as well, so you don’t always have to have one on your phone at all times, even if it seems like we do anyways. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite options to help you watch your shows more efficiently.

Best Universal Kickstand

For those who already love their phone case and don’t want to get one with a built-in kickstand, the Spigen U100 Universal Kickstand is a terrific choice. This is compatible with any type of cellphone and will stay put on any type of hard case. It will not work on leather cases or other soft cases. It has durable 3M adhesive attached to the back of it, so placing it on your phone is not difficult. You should wait two hours for it to completely meld to your phone before using the kickstand. It is made to open up with only one touch, thanks to a semi-automatic spring tension for easy opening. It is as minimalistic as it gets, as it looks just like a silver bar across the back of your phone. This metal design has a magnet closure, keeping the kickstand stored while you aren’t using it. Using this allows you to view anything you want on your phone in landscape orientation.

Best Phone Finger Ring

If you’re looking for something that allows you to stand your phone up to view videos on it and makes it easier to hold in your hand, then the FITFORT Phone Ring Holder Finger Kickstand is right for you. It is made from high quality zinc alloy and stainless steel, meaning it will last a long time for you. It comes in three different colors, meaning you can choose one to match your phone and the four layers of the coating won’t fade. It has a 360° rotational and a 180° flip capacity that makes it more flexible. It provides you with various viewing angles, so you can pick the right one for your situation. What we loved the most about this is the fact that metal plate in the back can be attached to magnetic car phone mounts, allowing you to use your phone for directions when you’re in the car. This ring has powerful and sticky 3M VHB tape that allows it to be attached to your phone or tablet tightly. It supports phone within five kilograms and it is recommended not to use the ring until 24 hours after installment. This features an ergonomic design that helps keep your phone in your hand when you’re somewhere that’s crowded. It opens up your hands to be free when you’re sitting at your desk at work and need to listen to music or watch something.

Best Cell Phone Stand

Now, if you don’t want to actually attach the kickstand to your phone but still need something to help you remain hands free while you’re watching something on it, the UGREEN Cell Phone Stand Holder is a solid pick. This portable dock is compatible with many phones, including the iPhone 11/Pro/Max, Samsung Galaxy S10 and all of their earlier models. It only measures 3.74″ x 3.35″ and is easy to fold and store in your pocket or bag. You can use this during travel, at home or at the office. You can adjust the viewing angle, as it can rotate between 15° and 100°. It holds your smart phone at a comfortable angle, so you can watch video, record it or make a video call without a problem. It is made from premium ABS material with silicone pads on the bottom to protect your desk or whatever surface you’re placing it on. There are also pads on the cradle to keep your phone safe from scratches or dents.