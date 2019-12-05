Spotify Wrapped tells you which songs and artists you listened to most in 2019

As a huge music fan, I’ve tried all of the different streaming services over the years. And still, I’ve yet to find a service that offers up a user experience that can top what Spotify brings to the table. As it stands now, Spotify remains the undisputed king of music streaming, with the company last month disclosing that it now boasts 248 million active users per month and a whopping 113 million subscribers. Steve Jobs may have famously said that people don’t want to rent their music, but the success of Spotify — which itself prompted Apple to get into the streaming business — proves that the legendary Apple CEO wasn’t always right.

With 2020 steadily approaching, Spotify updated its Spotify Wrapped website which provides subscribers with an all-encompassing snapshot of the music they listened to the most over the last year. Taking a look at your listening habits over the past 12 months is surprisingly a lot of fun, and while you might think you know what you listened to the most, the data might end up surprising you.

Spotify Wrapped can be accessed via the website above or, more conveniently, straight from your iOS or Android app. Once you open the app, you’ll see a “See how you listened in 2019” option at the top. Tap on that and you’ll quickly see which artist you listened to the most and how many hours you spent listening to them.

Another interesting tidbit is that Spotify Wrapped will tell you how diverse your musical tastes are from a geographical perspective. Personally, Spotify informed me that I listened to artists from 36 different countries.

One of the more interesting facts of Spotify Wrapped is that it tells you how many minutes you spent listening to music over the past year. For me, that number came in at 21,774 minutes. It sounds like a lot, but it comes out to about an hour a day, which doesn’t seem all that excessive. Believe it or not, there are some folks out there who spent upwards of 100,000 minutes listening to Spotify over the last 12 months.

If you’ve been a Spotify subscriber for a few years, you can also see your top songs and artists on a year by year basis. It’s certainly an interesting trip down musical memory lane and well-worth checking out.