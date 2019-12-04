You can finally take the first step toward buying a PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest gadgets right now when it comes to rumors and leaks, but the console doesn’t actually exist. We’ve only seen the development kit in several leaks, while Sony revealed several details about the console’s hardware in recent months. In other words, you can’t buy the PS5 in stores right now, and you can preorder it either — there is a way to make your own PS5, which is, essentially, a high-end gaming PC. That said, some retailers are already taking PS5 preorders, while others will let you sign up for notifications to find out when sales start. Best Buy, it turns out, is one of them, as the company put up a registration page for PlayStation 5 preorder news.

You can sign up to be notified about the PlayStation 5 launch at this link on Best Buy’s website, but don’t expect any information about the console at this time.

Best Buy’s page says the PS5 arrives in holiday 2020, which is what Sony confirmed already. The price of the console isn’t listed either, nor do we expect any changes until Sony announces the console next year.

Image Source: Best Buy

What’s interesting to note is that Best Buy isn’t the only company taking such registrations, with SpielTimes remarking that multiple retailers around the world are hosting similar sign-up pages. The list includes Game (UK), Dustin (Norway), and Game Mania and NedGame (Netherlands). Game Mania’s listing is actually several weeks old.

Of those, the Dutch gaming sites actually take PS5 preorders. You have to pay €50 to get your preorder in. The Norse retailer, meanwhile, lists the console’s price at 8,495 Norwegian Krone, which comes to $923. That’s unlikely to be the price of the PS5, however.

It’s unclear why all these retailers put up PS5 listings on their websites. But 2020 is drawing to a close, and the rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event might happen as soon as February.