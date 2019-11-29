Leak says Samsung’s Galaxy S11 might take Apple’s best iPhone 11 feature and make it even better

If you’ve been following tech news closely, you probably know that companies have a hard time keeping new creations away from the public. Even Apple’s super-secret culture isn’t enough to prevent new iPhone leaks, and Apple is the best of them at keeping things under wraps. Samsung, meanwhile, is at the opposite pole when it comes to new Galaxy S and Note handsets, as these devices leak well ahead of time — but they were able to prevent Galaxy Fold leaks in the past, which is a telling detail about how the company works. The Galaxy S11 series is no different than its predecessors when it comes to leaks. It’s only November, and we already heard the phone will look a lot like the Note 10 when it comes to screen design, but feature a complex camera system that will remind you of the iPhone 11 Pro or Pixel 4. Also, reports said Samsung is making at least five distinct S11 versions, with several of them supposed to sport 5G connectivity. All devices will have curved screens, however. When it comes to that sophisticated camera system, we saw the first renders for the Galaxy S11e, S11, and S11+, and all of them told us the phones will feature from three to five lenses on the back, with the premium handset supposed to sport a crazy lens design. A leaker who voiced his concerns with the renders now has more details about the Galaxy S11, revealing an exciting camera feature for the phone.

Some of the most active mobile leakers and insiders out there have taken hits at each other in the past, with each one trying to outdo the other. Fast forward to Galaxy S11 leaks, and @OnLeaks is the source of all the CAD schematics-based Galaxy S11 renders so far. But Ice Universe said a few days ago that the Galaxy S11+ looks better than the recent leaks, without specifying what was wrong with the renders. Here’s that tweet again, which also features the Galaxy S11+ images:

I can definitely say that this Galaxy S11+ rendering is wrong, or that the key parts are wrong, the real design is more beautiful than this. I don't blame Onleaks, maybe the CAD drawing he got is wrong, thank him for his efforts and efforts. Let's keep waiting. pic.twitter.com/Ax33G2ydkI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2019

He then followed up with a tweet that explains one issue with @OnLeaks’ images:

All 5x optical zoom lens openings are square (for greater light input), and this is an error in the S11+ rendering: we did not find the square opening. In addition, the sensor area of the real S11+ is neat and not so messy. pic.twitter.com/PqupDwoxrt — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 28, 2019

Ice says that all 5x optical zoom lenses are square, providing several examples. He also says that the Galaxy S11+ camera system is “neat and not so messy.”

Indeed, even without Ice’s remarks on the matter, the Galaxy S11+ camera system looked awful. Let’s take a look at the asymmetric lens placement again:

Samsung has proven in the past that it favors functionality over design, and the port design on the bottom of several Galaxy phones of the past is proof of that. When it comes to cameras, however, Samsung kept things neatly. Then again, Samsung started using triple- and quad-lens cameras in its phones only in late 2018, and those camera systems had simple vertical or horizontal designs.

There might be objective reasons as to why an ugly rear camera system might be a necessary compromise. Then again, Samsung could just try harder.

If what Ice is saying is correct, then Samsung did come up with a better design. What is definitely worth noting is that Ice tweet indicates the Galaxy S11+ will have a periscope camera that will be ready to offer 5x optical zoom, just like some of its competitors. And optical zoom might be even better than that — here’s a follow-up tweet from the same insider:

If you own a 100x zoom phone, what would you use it for? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2019

It’s unclear, however, if this question concerns the Galaxy S11 or some other device. As for Samsung, the Korean giant isn’t likely to address the Galaxy S11 until mid-February, when we expect the company to hold its first Unpacked press conference of 2020.