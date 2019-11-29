Black Friday 2019 is finally here! Well, it’s technically here, at least, since all the big Black Friday sales have already been going for at least a few days now. There’s no question whatsoever that Black Friday 2019 has brought us some of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Some examples include AirPods 2 for just $129 or $154.99 with a wireless charging case, a rare discount on AirPods Pro, and even more rare deal on Nintendo Switch consoles, crazy Instant Pot deals, $72 off Sony ANC headphones, $15 off 12 months of PlayStation Plus, brand new iPad tablets starting at $249, awesome deals on Sonos speakers, and plenty more.
Best Buy’s Black Friday deals have been among the most impressive out there, of course, and now the retailer is really turning up the heat since Black Friday has officially arrived. That’s great news, but we have even better news for you: all of Best Buy’s top Black Friday 2019 deals are available online! As recently as a few short years ago, Best Buy saved some of its best doorbuster deals for in-store sales only, but that’s no longer the case. That means you can forget fighting with crowds of hungry shoppers like some sort of first-world animal and shop all the best bargains from the comfort of your own home or office. Best Buy’s online Black Friday 2019 sale is packed with thousands of killer deals on TVs, Apple products, video games, and more, and you can shop the full sale right here. If you want to skip straight to the good stuff, you’ll find our picks for the top 10 best doorbuster deals down below.
Save $80-$100 on select Apple iPad tablets
- 10.2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- Lightning connector for charging and accessories
- Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹
- iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.
Save $80-$100 on select Apple iPad tablets
(also available on Amazon)
Save $200 on select MacBook Air models
- Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life¹
- Latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Force Touch trackpad
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Available in gold, space gray, and silver
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps and more
- Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available
Save $200 on select MacBook Air models
(some cheaper prices on Amazon)
Hisense – 65″ Class – LED – H6500F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
- Bluetooth
This universal, invisible technology expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, speakers or stereo components to your TV.
- 64.5″ screen
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
- 4K UHD
Delivers more than 4x the resolution of a regular 1080p high-definition screen. Along with over 8 million pixels, inside you’ll find a powerful LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture.
- Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
- Android TV
Stream more than 500,000 shows, movies, live sports and news from popular channels. Or gather around to watch the hottest videos from YouTube or 1,000+ Chromecast capable apps.
- Google Assistant
Turns your TV into the ultimate conversation piece. Check your calendar and the kiddos bedroom. Discover and play your favorite songs or shows. Or get answers about weather, traffic, sports scores, and that show you’re watching.
- LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
- 120 Motion Rate
Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur.
- DTS Studio Sound
Enjoy full and rich sound by DTS Studio Sound audio technology, creating a virtual surround sound for a crisp and immersive audio experience.
- 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
- 1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Hisense – 65″ Class – LED – H6500F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $299.99 (save $200)
HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD A9-Series – 4GB Memory – AMD Radeon R5 Graphics – 128GB
- Runs the latest Windows operating system
Includes Windows 10 Home in S Mode, to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.
- 14″ display
BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight.
- 4GB system memory for basic multitasking
Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.
- Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
- AMD Radeon R5
Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies and basic photo editing.
- Weighs 3.24 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
- HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
- Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
- Wireless and wired network connectivity
Built-in high-speed wireless LAN connects to your network or hotspots on the most common Wi-Fi standards. The Gigabit Ethernet LAN port also plugs into wired networks.
- Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light.
- Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365.
- Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD A9-Series – 4GB Memory – AMD Radeon R5 Graphics – 128GB: $199.99 (save $100)
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience
Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency
With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low
Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life
Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls
Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation
Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)
Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 4GB Memory – 128GB
- Your laptop, your way
This next-generation laptop features the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally.
- Next-Gen power to fuel your ideas
Powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and over two times faster than Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7 keeps up with you.
- With multitasking speed, improved graphics, amazing entertainment, quality Wi-Fi performance, and long battery life.¹
- More ways to connect
Now with both USB Type-C™ and USB Type-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.
- Ultra slim and light
The standout design won’t weigh you down – ultra slim and light – Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 lbs.²
- All-day battery life
All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours¹, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster – about 80% in just over an hour.⁴
- Express yourself
Choose from different colors and accessories to create your own style.
- Do more with Windows you know
With Windows 10 Home³, enjoy familiar features, such as password-free Windows Hello sign-in. Create your best work with Office 365* on Windows, and keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive.
- Brilliant display in every light
The high-resolution PixelSense™ display with ambient light sensing automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.
- You are the password
Log in securely with Windows Hello sign-in, a fast and secure way to unlock Surface Pro 7.
- Full keyboard experience
Surface Pro Type Cover (included) features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and a large glass trackpad for precise navigation and control. Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard.
Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 4GB Memory – 128GB: $599.00 (save $360)
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB
- Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more ›
- 15.6″ touch screen
Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
- 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U mobile processor
Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it.
- 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
- Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
- Intel® UHD Graphics 620
On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
- MaxxAudio
To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games.
- Weighs 4.41 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
- HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
- Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports SD memory card formats.
- Wireless-AC connectivity
Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
- Built-in HD webcam with microphone
Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.
- Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office.
- Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB: $349.99 (save $250)
Insignia™ – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition
- Fire TV experience built-in
Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.
- True-to-life picture quality
Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition.
- Voice Remote with Alexa
Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.
- Keeps getting smarter
This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.
- Endless entertainment
Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
- Get it all in one place
With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched live TV, streaming services and connected devices in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs.
- Alexa-enabled
Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too.
- Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control
Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately)
- 57.5” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
- Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV
With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.
- LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch.
- Speed and performance
Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness.
- Advanced TV sound
Two 10w speakers, with DTS TruSurround and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience.
- Personalize your viewing experience
Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more.
- 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included)
- 1 USB input
Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files.
- Enjoy the picture from multiple angles
The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.
- Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Insignia™ – 58″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $199.99 (save $280)
LG – 55″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
- Quad-core processor
Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors.
- 4K Active HDR
The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.
- webOS
Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS.
- Slim unibody
This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room.
- Ultra surround
Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.
- True Color Accuracy
Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural.
- 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
- 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
- Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
- LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
- IPS technology
The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles.
- Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround.
- 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
- 2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
LG – 55″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $299.99 (save $100)
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
PurColor™
Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
Essential Contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
HDR
View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+.
4K UHD
See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
Game Mode
Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
UHD Engine™
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality
Motion Rate 120
Smooth action on fast-moving content.
Contrast Enhancer
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.
HDR formats supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.
Clean Cable Solution®
Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.
Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire.
Universal browse
An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
Connect & Share
Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.
HDMI
Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC).
Wi-Fi
Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N).
Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.
74.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
1 USB input
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $749.99 (save $350)