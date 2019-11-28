If you want free AirPods on Black Friday, these are the Apple products to buy

Thanksgiving Day is well underway in the US, but it’s already Friday in New Zealand and Australia, and these are the first markets to get access to Apple’s Black Friday sales. The company revealed that it will award customers up to $200 in gift cards a few days ago, but the value of said gift card is linked to the value of your purchase. The more money you spend in an Apple store or on Apple.com, the closer you’re going to get to that $200 gift card.
We already explained that buying products from Apple over the weekend will get you free AirPods, or much cheaper AirPods Pro. The only great AirPods Pro deal comes from Amazon this year, by the way, and the retailer also has savings on AirPods 2. In fact, Amazon has a bunch of products on sale right here, including discounts on Apple products. As for the Apple Black Friday deals in New Zealand and Australia, we now know exactly what Apple products you need to buy in order to make the most of those gift cards.
Apple gift card values go up to A$320 in Australia, and up to NZ$320 in New Zealand, MacRumors reports. And here are the various gift card amounts based on your purchase. Unfortunately, new devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPhone 11 series, and Apple Watch Series 5 aren’t included in the sale:
- $320 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
- $160 for MacBook Air
- $160 for iPad Pro
- $160 for Beats Studio3 Wireless
- $80 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR
- $80 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5
- $80 for HomePod
- $80 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro
- $40 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
Here’s what the list above will look like for the United States, conveniently translated into USD:
- $200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
- $100 for MacBook Air
- $100 for iPad Pro
- $100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless
- $50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR
- $50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5
- $50 for HomePod
- $50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro
- $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
While you won’t be rewarded for buying Apple’s newest devices directly from the company, everything else is fair game. The sale is valid from Friday through Monday, which means you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to take advantage of it or not. Here are the best Black Friday sales on Apple products from other retailers:
iPhone 11 and older iPhones
- Amazon: Discounted iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11 Pro
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation and trade-in for iPhone 11
- Best Buy: Starting at $9.99/month with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon qualified activation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and an additional $100 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- BJ’s: Save up to $250 when you switch and buy a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan
- Target: Save $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11
- Target: $200 with qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon of iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS
- T-Mobile: Free iPhone 8 or up to $450 off iPhone 8 Plus with trade-in and new voice line activation
- Walmart: Up to $700 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS models
- Walmart: Up to $650 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone XS Max or XR models
- Walmart: Up to $550 in Walmart eGift Card with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon) and trade-in for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max models
- Walmart: $149 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
- Walmart: $99 iPhone 6s 32GB on Straight Talk or Total Wireless (save $50)
AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones
- Amazon: $234.98 AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (save $24)
- Amazon: $164.99 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $34)
- Amazon: $139 AirPods with wired charging case (save $20)
- Best Buy: $249.99 AirPods Pro wireless earphones
- Best Buy: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50)
- Best Buy: $199.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $150)
- Best Buy: $144.99 AirPods wireless earphones with wired charging case (save $15)
- Best Buy: $89.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $110)
- Costco: $10 off AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- Kohl’s: $279.99 Beast Studio Wireless headphones (save $70) – $75 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $199.99 Powerbeats Pro (save $50) – $60 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $79.99 Beats X (save $40) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Kohl’s: $49.99 urBeats (save $50) – $15 Kohl’s Cash
- Meijer: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $149 AirPods with wireless charging case (save $50) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $159 AirPods with wired charging case – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $119.95 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $80) – save $20 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $199.95 Powerbeats Pro wireless (save $50)
- Staples: $134 Airpods with wired charging case (save $25)
- Target: $249.99 AirPods Pro
- Target: $279.99 Beats Solo3 over-ear wireless headphones (save $70)
- Target: $144.99 AirPods with wired charging case (save $15)
- Target: $129.99 Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (save $170)
- Verizon: Buy iPhone 11 get one free (of $700 value) with a new line and Unlimited plan
- Walmart: $129 AirPods with wired charging case (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Beast Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $-59)
- Walmart: $89 Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones (save $30)
Apple Watch
- Amazon: $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm
- Best Buy: Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4
- Best Buy: Save on select Apple Watch Series 3
- T-Mobile: Buy one Apple Watch Series 3, 4, or 5 and get $200 off a second of equal or lesser value by activating a smartwatch line
- Target: $499.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular
- Target: $399.99 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
- Target: $169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $30)
- Walmart: $129 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $70)
iPad Pro and iPad
- Amazon: $674 11-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Save $150 to $250 on select iPad Pro (for My Best Buy members)
- BJ’s: $349.99 10.2-inch iPad 128GB (save $50)
- Meijer: $499 iPad Air – save $150 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $399 iPad mini – save $125 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Meijer: $329 iPad 7th-gen, 32GB – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
- Staples: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Target: $249.99 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
- Walmart: $249 10.2-inch iPad (save $80)
MacBook Pro, Air, and iMac
- Best Buy: Save $300 on MacBook Pro
- Best Buy: Save $200 on MacBook Air
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 27-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Best Buy: $1,099.99 21.5-inch iMac All-in-One desktop (save $200)
- Costco: $1,399 27-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $330)
- Costco: $1,149.99 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display (save $300)
- Costco: $1199.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 13.3-inch MacBook Pro old generation (save $250)
- Costco: $999.99 NewMacBook Air old generation (save $200)
- Costco: $699.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air old generation (save $200)
Apple TV and Homepod
- Best Buy: $199.99 Homepod smart speaker (save $100)
- Meijer: $149.99 Apple TV media player – save $50 on your next purchase with coupon printed at checkout
iTunes gift cards
- BJ’s: Up to $15 off Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Cards
- Meijer: 15% off App Store and iTunes gift cards valued $50 or more
- Target: Buy one, get one 30%iTunes gift cards