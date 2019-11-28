If you want free AirPods on Black Friday, these are the Apple products to buy

Thanksgiving Day is well underway in the US, but it’s already Friday in New Zealand and Australia, and these are the first markets to get access to Apple’s Black Friday sales. The company revealed that it will award customers up to $200 in gift cards a few days ago, but the value of said gift card is linked to the value of your purchase. The more money you spend in an Apple store or on Apple.com, the closer you’re going to get to that $200 gift card.

We already explained that buying products from Apple over the weekend will get you free AirPods, or much cheaper AirPods Pro. The only great AirPods Pro deal comes from Amazon this year, by the way, and the retailer also has savings on AirPods 2. In fact, Amazon has a bunch of products on sale right here, including discounts on Apple products. As for the Apple Black Friday deals in New Zealand and Australia, we now know exactly what Apple products you need to buy in order to make the most of those gift cards.

Apple gift card values go up to A$320 in Australia, and up to NZ$320 in New Zealand, MacRumors reports. And here are the various gift card amounts based on your purchase. Unfortunately, new devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPhone 11 series, and Apple Watch Series 5 aren’t included in the sale:

$320 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro

$160 for MacBook Air

$160 for iPad Pro

$160 for Beats Studio3 Wireless

$80 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR

$80 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5

$80 for HomePod

$80 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro

$40 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD

Here’s what the list above will look like for the United States, conveniently translated into USD:

$200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro

$100 for MacBook Air

$100 for iPad Pro

$100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless

$50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR

$50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5

$50 for HomePod

$50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro

$25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD

While you won’t be rewarded for buying Apple’s newest devices directly from the company, everything else is fair game. The sale is valid from Friday through Monday, which means you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to take advantage of it or not. Here are the best Black Friday sales on Apple products from other retailers:

