Last-chance offer: This incredible 100K-point Amex welcome bonus is about to go away

American Express’ two companion Platinum credit cards, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, offer a ton of value between them, something we’ve touted on more than one occasion. These are all-around solid rewards cards, combining big up-front welcome offers with a long list of luxury perks. There is one super-critical, time-sensitive difference between the two that we’d like to highlight in this post – and if you’re a business owner, listen up:

You’ve got less than a week left to take advantage of a limited-time, increased welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points for the Amex Business Platinum. But, hopefully, this post will tell you everything you need to know so you can act right away.

Who should sign up: Let’s talk first about who should sign up for the Amex Business Platinum before getting into the specifics of the welcome offer. As we noted, this is a card geared toward business owners, so if you tend to use plastic to cover regular travel expenses over the course of running your business or if you merely need a charge card to pay for commonplace businesses expenses of maybe a few thousand dollars a month, this may very well be the card for you.

The welcome bonus: Amex is offering new sign-ups the potential to earn a tiered 100,000 Membership Rewards points bonus. Here’s how you get it:

If you can put $25,000 in charges on the card within three months of obtaining it, the 100,000 points are yours. Based on the most recent monthly valuations from The Points Guy, those points are worth $2,000 in travel — so, yes, you’ve got to spend a lot to get them, but that’s not a problem the average businessperson is likely to have since, again, this card is tailored to business owners.

The other important thing to keep in mind is that you earn the welcome bonus in two stages. Once you’ve spent $10,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months of card membership, you’ll earn 50,000 Membership Rewards points. Put another $15,000 on this card (for qualifying purchases) after that initial $10,000 (also before the first three months are up) and you’ll earn the additional 50,000 points, for a grand total of 100,000 points.

Aside from the welcome bonus, here are some of the many perks exclusive to this business version of the Platinum card (which the version for personal consumers unfortunately doesn’t offer):

10 free Gogo inflight Wi-Fi passes each year

1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million additional points per year)

A complimentary year of Platinum Global Access with WeWork (enrollment must be done by December 31, 2019)

Up to $200 in annual statement credits for Dell technology purchases, split into a $100 credit for January through June and another $100 credit for July through December

Other perks which the card shares with the Amex Platinum include:

Up to $200 airline fee credit each year

Access to Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta)

Access to other lounges in the American Express Global Lounge Collection

Gold elite status with Hilton Honors and Gold elite status with Marriott Bonvoy

5 points per dollar spent on flights and prepaid hotels (both must be booked through Amex Travel on the Business Platinum)

One final note: This card proves its worth and then some for any businessperson engaged in regular travel — even though it comes with an annual fee of $595 (which can be offset by taking advantage of the $200 airline fee credit and the annual up to $200 Dell credit, meaning your net annual fee would only be $195 after that). And there’s tons more to take advantage of, from lounge access at almost any airport in the world to helping you get on the internet during flights — and of course that bonus offer which is higher than ever.