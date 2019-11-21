Best Telescopic Ladder

You move into a great new home or apartment and are so happy that you have the amazing windows and view that you have. It was part of the reason you got the apartment in the first place. But that sunrise every morning is waking you up well before you need to wake up and making you tired throughout the day. It’s time to put up curtains or blinds so you can get more shut eye. But you don’t have a ladder because you don’t have anywhere to store one. Enter a telescopic ladder that can condense down to fit in a closet, trunk or just in the corner of a room. Getting a telescopic ladder makes so much sense for anyone who needs to protect some area in their home. For those in the market for one, we’ve highlighted three different ladders to help you on your quest to cover up those windows.

Best Extended Telescopic Ladder

If you happen to have very tall ceilings or need to get up onto the roof of your home, you’re going to want a sturdy ladder that extends a long way. The Xtend & Climb Pro Series 785P+ Telescoping Ladder is a terrific option as it can reach all the way up to 15.5 feet. This ladder retracts compactly, so you can store it without much hassle. It is designed and meets new 2019 ANSI/OSHA standards for safety compliance and duty rating, meaning it’s built to protect you from accidents. It was designed by aerospace engineers using airplane grade aluminum alloy for strength, so it’ll last you a long time and stay locked into place as you’re using it. You don’t have to worry about it pinching your thumbs, as it has an Angled Thumb Release and an easy, no-pinch closure system to ensure proper hand placement. It retracts down to just over three feet and has a heavy-duty closure strap to keep it shut. The safest working height for this ladder is 12.5 feet. It has a clean, anodized finish that is simple to wipe down and clean. This is ideal for contractors, painters or roofers and can hold up to 250 pounds.

Best One-Button Retracting Telescopic Ladder

For those looking for a ladder that is easy to extend and retract, take a gander at the Ohuhu 12.5 ft Aluminum Telescopic Extension Ladder. This is one of the most convenient telescopic ladders on the market to use, thanks to the thumb buttons that allow the ladder to retract quickly and easily. This ladder is crafted with high-quality aluminum alloy that is lightweight and simple to carry, so you can pick it up with one hand and carry it under your arm while you use the other arm to carry something else. It has a weight capacity of 330 pounds and has non-slip end caps to keep it safely in place while it’s in use. Ohuhu guarantees that all of their ladders meet EN131 and SG5 European safety standards as well as ANSI. The base handle is ribbed to fit into your hand without scraping your palm. Each rung is strengthened with high quality construction and there’s a storage strap that keeps the ladder retracted. It has anti-slip caps on the top as well, so you can lean it against a wall or house without it slipping. You can really use this ladder for any task inside or outside your home.

Best Spring Loaded Telescopic Ladder

Compared to folding ladders, the OxGord Aluminum Telescopic Extension Ladder is easy to collapse and store. This ladder can extend up to 12.5 feet, meaning it’s a perfect addition to any home. When it collapses down, it is only 3.3 feet, so you’ll be able to put it wherever you want for safe keeping. It has a spring loaded locking mechanism and the hydraulics in the posts slow down each step as it collapses, keeping your fingers free of pinching. This ladder can hold up to 330 pounds and it only weighs slightly over 27 pounds itself. It meets European safety standards EN131, CE and SG5, so it’s safe to use in and around your house. OxGord provides a limited, one-year warranty, so it’s covered right away while you use it. Each step locks into place as you raise and extend them up, allowing you to set this ladder at just about any height you want up to that 12.5 feet.