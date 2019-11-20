Best Probiotic Supplement

Everybody is in search of ways to make their stomachs feel better. Most food these days can give people upset stomachs as the amount of people who have food allergies are at an all-time high. There are many products these days that boast about improving digestive and gut health, but how do you know which ones are really telling the truth? For a tried and true method, try taking a probiotic supplement. Probiotic supplements have hit the market in waves recently as a solid way to help your stomach feel great each day. We’ve done the legwork for you to help you find out which supplements are the best for you. We’ve highlighted three different options to get your body back on the right track or, really, your digestive tract right.

Best Max Strength Probiotic

When it comes to the science behind probiotics, it all boils down to CFU or colony-forming unit. This lets you know the number of live and active micro-organisms that are found in each serving of probiotic that help with your digestive health. If you’re looking for a supremely active probiotic, you can choose the Physician’s CHOICE Probiotics 60 Billion CFU. This probiotic is a superb choice for both men and women and it comes with a money back guarantee, so you and your family can try it without a risk. These probiotics are formulated of prebiotics and probiotics by doctors. They are 100% natural and contain 10 strains in a patented shelf stable bottle Activ-Vial that makes sure the product stays potent. This formula is made up of a probiotic blend and a fiber blend to support stomach digestive conditions and will help relieve gas, bloating, constipation and leaky gut. It will help boost your immune system, weight loss, as well as your gut and intestinal health. The most notable thing about this probiotic is the high potency, so it should only be used by adults. Physician’s CHOICE is transparent about what is in the supplement, so you never have to wonder what you’re putting into your body.

Best Gummy Probiotic

Some people are just terrible at taking pills. Having to force down water while the pills are slowly dissolving in your mouth is nobody’s idea of fun. So make medicine taking easy by picking up the Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotic Gummies. With this bottle, you’ll get 80 gummies that are soft and chewable, making your morning a whole lot easier to swallow, literally. They are flavored with natural fruit and no artificial flavoring, so you’re getting something that is really good for you. These gummies can help alleviate bloating, discomfort and even squash a bout with diarrhea. Rather than trying a probiotic yogurt or supplement, these are proven to survive stomach acid 100x better. Each gummy is made of BC30, a patented probiotic that is naturally protected by a protein shell. This means that more live good bacteria can make its way to your digestive tract and reach your intestines, providing support where it matters most. This promotes digestive and intestinal health and will help boost your immune system. Each one of these gummies is gluten free and is guaranteed potent.

Best Dairy Free Probiotic

While a lot of people will try to get their probiotic boost from yogurt, there are other ways to do so that don’t require eating dairy. With the BioSchwartz Probiotic 40 Billion CFU, you’ll get all the probiotic help you want in a bottle. This probiotic features MAKTrek patented stomach acid protection and delivery system to survive stomach acid and bile and reach deep into your gut and small intestine. These pills are manufactured in the USA in a FDA and GMP state of the art facility. They are guaranteed potent up until their expiration date. Each of these pills has a delayed release, so it will extend throughout your day, keeping your stomach even. They are formulated with a patented combination of probiotic strains and CFUs containing Lactobacillus, Acidophilus, Plantarum, Paracasei, and Bifidobacterium Lactis among others. You don’t ever need to refrigerate these and they are dairy and gluten free. Each bottle comes with 60 capsules, lasting you a whole month. You’ll have more energy once you start taking these and you’ll boost weight loss.