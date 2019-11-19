Disney+ will soon get the must-have feature that it should have had at launch

The Disney+ launch wasn’t perfect last week, but the service is certainly a success for Disney, with as many as 10 million users having already signed up. Disney+ is cheaper than Netflix, and already features plenty of interesting content that users got to experience from day one.

And while Disney+ does come with a feature I’ve wanted on Netflix for years, it also comes without a critical feature that I’d demand from any streaming service — one that’s been on Netflix all along.

A few days ago, we learned that you can disable auto-playing trailers on Disney+. There’s nothing that I hate more on Netflix than having to scroll as quickly as possible to stop clips from playing automatically. Yes, you can mute Netflix trailers, but there’s no setting to prevent them from playing.

But Disney+ lacks a crucial feature that every service should have, one that I’ve come to appreciate a lot while binging shows. The Continue Watching feature is the only way to enjoy shows at home. It allows you to pick up where you left off as soon as you start Netflix, and it’s helpful to see exactly how many episodes kept playing after you fell asleep. Unfortunately, this feature is nowhere to be found on Disney+.

The good news is that the feature is coming, as Disney confirmed to ComicBook that it plans to launch it soon. There’s no timetable for it, but Disney is working on it. It’s unclear why Disney left the feature out to begin with, considering that Netflix and other services will show you lists of what you’ve been watching and where you left off. But better late than never.