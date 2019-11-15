This has been a whirlwind week for Disney+, the immeasurably hot new streaming service launched by Disney this past Tuesday. Well, actually, it is measurable: the service topped 10 million subscribers at the end of its first day of availability on November 12th, which is simply astounding. No, Disney+ didn’t have 10 million sign-ups on day one since registrations have been available for months now. The 10 million figure is still remarkable, of course, though it really doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Disney+ is shockingly affordable at just $6.99 each month or $5.83 per month if you pay annually, and it’s home to a whopping 639 different movies and shows right out of the gate (you can see the full list right here). It also works on just about every device you can think of. Sure there were some bumps in the road on launch day when people were getting errors while trying to stream, but we’re surprised the entire service didn’t just crash under the weight of all those users.

There’s no question whatsoever that Disney+ will be one of the most talked-about streaming services for the foreseeable future. There’s no question that it’s the hottest new service of 2019, with Apple’s TV+ launch having been lackluster at best. Is it a real competitor to Netflix, though? There are certainly arguments on both sides, and it’s a topic that will continue to be discussed for years to come. In the meantime, there’s one thing Disney+ has that Netflix users have been begging for.

In its fight against Netflix, Disney+ has a ton of ammunition. It has nearly all of the blockbuster movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, almost every movie Disney has ever released, almost the entire Star Wars catalog, The Simpsons, NatGeo content, and plenty more. On top of that, high-profile exclusive movies and shows are coming in hot and heavy, with The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp already making waves.

But the Disney+ app is also a bright spot for Disney. Netflix’s various apps aren’t bad, of course, but there are definitely some features people really hate that Netflix simply won’t budge on. The biggest one, of course, is the fact that trailers and previews play automatically when you hover over them or visit the page of a movie or show. It’s infuriating, and there’s nothing you can do about it in any of Netflix’s TV apps or mobile apps. Disney+ has the same feature, but you can actually disable it across all apps and devices in a matter of seconds!

Here’s all you need to do: log into your Disney+ account, hover over your avatar in the top-right corner, and head to the “Edit Profiles” page. Click on your profile, and then you’ll see a screen like this:

Click the toggle next to “Background Video” to turn it off, and then click save. That’s it! Note that this setting will only apply to the profile you’ve selected as it’s not universal across all accounts. So, if someone else who shares your login wants to disable background video, he or she will have to disable it separately or you can do it for them by selecting the appropriate profile and disabling the setting.