Apple just released iOS 13.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.3 beta 2

It’s been a whole week since Apple last released an iPhone beta, which means we were overdue. Luckily, iOS 13.3 beta 2 has been released for everyone out there who was starved for an update. This release is all about bug fixes and ironing out wrinkles, as opposed to new features. The star of the show is still the same as the first beta though: a fix for the RAM management issues that were slowed devices down by screwing with multitasking.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.3 or iPadOS 13.3, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13.3 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.