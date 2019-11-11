Best Crib Mobile for Babies

For new parents, the little bits of sleep your baby enjoys can be a godsend for you. Whether it allows you to catch up on a well-deserved nap or to get some food, do the dishes or fold the laundry, it’s always a welcomed event. To help your bundle of joy feel calmer in their crib, there needs to be some sort of stimulation for them. A mobile can provide just that, as the revolving toys and playing of music can often times subdue a baby and give them just enough relaxation to fall asleep. If you’re in the market for a mobile for your child’s crib, then you’ve seen how flooded that market is. Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve picked some of our favorites and highlighted them below. Let’s take a look at some great mobiles for baby cribs.

Best Projection Mobile

If you’re looking for a mobile that can handle a lot of duties, but most importantly work to calm your baby, then check out the Fisher-Price Precious Planet 2-in-1 Projection Mobile. You can use this mobile for a long time, as it can convert from a mobile to a music box and projector. Your baby will look up at adorable plush animals spinning to keep them company and to help their brain develop. The machine projects close-up images of animals onto the canopy of the mobile, allowing your baby to enjoy the sights at all times of the day. It also makes it easier for newborns to focus, since they’ll have something to stare at while on their backs. You can play different sounds and music for up to 20 minutes continuously without disturbing the baby, which we found to be extremely helpful so the baby does not always have to listen to the same sound. It plays nature sounds, a heartbeat, womb sounds as well as lullabies by Bach, Mozart and Beethoven. This mobile weighs five pounds and measures 23.5″ x 17″ x 18″. The mobile itself requires four D batteries and the remote runs on two AAA batteries.

Best Musical Mobile

To enhance your son or daughter’s auditory skills, consider purchasing the Tiny Love Meadow Days Soothe ‘n Groove Baby Mobile. This device will start as a mobile and will turn into your baby’s favorite crib-side music box that they can interact with. There are six different musical options with a total of 18 different melodies, so your child can enjoy a variety of sounds. But what we really loved about this mobile was just how long the music will play. It will run continuously for 40 minutes and you can choose between calming tunes for nap time, more upbeat music when it’s time to play or you can even put it on shuffle. There are fun animals that will rotate above your child, allowing them to develop their brains while laying flat on their backs. It creates a soothing motion while it is moving to keep your baby calm. On top of all the musical tasks this mobile can perform, it also provides a soothing night light to ease your baby to sleep. The two high-quality speakers that come with the mobile are adjustable, so you can play them as loudly or softly as your baby prefers. It measures 4.8″ x 16″ x 13.5″ and is extremely simple to install.

Best Mobile for Vision Development

Keeping your child occupied while they are in their crib is the main goal of a mobile and the Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim-Mobile for Cribs is a terrific choice for that. The way that it hangs, it introduces the baby to high contrast images and colors at an early age in order to develop their visual distinction skills. This mobile features 10 interchangeable cards that offer a range from simple to more complex graphics, allowing your child to boost their understanding and recognition. We loved how each card has a label for the appropriate age to introduce it to the child to help guide you through their vision development. On the Stim-Mobile, there’s an adjustable cord that lets you move the mobile closer or farther away as their eyesight improves. The arm locks into place, so the baby can’t grab it themselves. You will only need to surface wash this mobile and equipping it to your crib is extremely simple. Babies can start distinguishing colors at around three months, so they’ll really enjoy the colors and shapes.