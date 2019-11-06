Best Shower Mirror for Shaving

We are all looking to give ourselves more time throughout the day and all of us usually fail. While you’re trying to free up a few moments, you multitask any place that you can. That means men can figure out a way to shave in the shower to cut down on doing it as a solitary chore. But it’s pretty hard to completely gauge all of the hair on your face when you’re shaving blind. That’s why a fogless shower mirror can pay huge dividends for you and your face. Being able to see what you’re doing with a razor in your hand just makes sense. Stop getting nicked and cut and produce the smooth face you desire. If you’re looking to install a shower mirror, read on to find our choices for the best available ones on the market.

Best Shower Mirror with Add-Ons

Are you sick of your shaving cream taking up space in your shower, either on the corners of your tub or in the shower caddy you keep on the shower head? Then the ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Bathroom Mirror is a terrific option for you. Not only do you get a mirror, but you also get dual soap dispensers, allowing you to keep your soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, or shaving cream in the shower with you and make it easy to dispense onto your hand. We were impressed at just how much each dispenser holds, as you can fit 16 oz. of liquid into both of them. Now you don’t have to worry about having to grab bottles every day to complete your shower. The mirror itself has a removable chamber that you put water into to insure that it will never fog up. You don’t have to worry about any fogless sprays or deodorizers, as this just uses science to enhance your shower experience. Both the mirror and dispensers mount to the wall without much hassle with water-resistant, double-sided tape, which is much more reliable than suction cups and it won’t affect your wall. One of the best parts of this setup is that the mounting bracket can be adjusted to all sorts of different angles, so different people who use the shower can take advantage of the mirror.

Most Unique Shower Mirror

You would be hard pressed to find another shower mirror quite like the Deluxe Shave Well Shower Mirror. It is a long, rectangular mirror that has rounded edges for a more oblong shape. It is 33% longer than previous Shave Well shower mirrors, giving you more surface area to look at. It is 6.83″ tall, 5.25″ wide and is only 1/8″ thick, so it won’t protrude outward into your shower. There won’t be any fog, as you just need to wet it at the temperature you’re taking a shower at to keep the mirror clear. We loved how easy it is to keep clean, as you’ll be able to wet the mirror and wipe it with a pea-sized drop of toothpaste to make the mirror last for years. It’s really that simple. You won’t be drilling any holes into your wall or tile to get this mirror to hang. It comes with an adhesive hook that slides into the holes at the top of the mirror. There are no suction cups and the shower mirror will continue to look great and keep you looking great.

Best Shower Mirror with Razor Storage

The key ingredient to shaving in the shower is, obviously, a razor and the ProBeautify Fogless Shower Mirror with Razor Hook helps you get rid of that five o’clock shadow. As is stated in its name, this mirror has a hook on the bottom of it for your razor, so you’ll always have it with you when you’re trying to multitask in the morning. This 5.75″ x 6″ viewable screen is round, unlike the other mirrors on this list. Also, unlike the other mirrors, it is held up by suction cups that are super strong with a power locking mechanism to ensure they stay on your wall. Our favorite feature of this mirror, apart from the razor hook, is the 360° flexible arm that you can move closer to your face, allowing you to get every single hair or piece of stubble. You don’t have to warm the mirror up beforehand, as it is designed to work right off the bat with some water. It also can withstand heat up to 100°F, so if you’re someone who likes to take scalding hot showers, this mirror won’t be affected by it. Cleaning it is very simple as you just need to wipe it down.