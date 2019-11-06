Best Fitness Tracker

Working out requires a high degree of motivation but unfortunately, this doesn’t always come organically to some. However, there are plenty of ways to increase your motivation and decrease your reluctance to put in the necessary work to get into great shape. One tool that can help you get on track (no pun intended) is a fitness tracker that will monitor your workload each and every day. Not only does this provide you with a barometer each and every day to better yourself and increase your workouts, but it can help structure your exercises and day-to-day activities in ways a regular note pad and pen simply can’t do. If you’re looking for a reliable fitness tracker to either count your steps, monitor your heart rate, track how many calories you burn, or all of the above, there are more than a few options available online. But considering everyone’s body is different and not all exercise routines are created equal, you’re going to have to get a device that works in perfect conjunction with your own lifestyle. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best deals on fitness trackers for a variety of needs, and you can determine which one is right for you.

Best Fitbit

At this point, the Fitbit is synonymous with tracking fitness results and measurements. If you’re already dead set on purchasing the household name, the Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker is a great option. First off, we like how sleek this tracker looks on the wrist, not to mention the fact that it’s non-intrusive and shouldn’t interfere with any of your workouts, regardless of how labor-intensive they are. They come in black, white, and lilac colors, but we went with the simplistic black version as it’s less pronounced. As for health measurements, this Fitbit pretty much covers all of the bases — it provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring to better track calories burned, as well as resting heart rate and heart rate zones during workouts. They are great for circuit training and to stop and start fat-burning workouts. It pretty much tracks all of the things you do throughout the day, whether you’re in the gym or outside of it, such as steps taken, distance traveled, hourly activity, active minutes, and calories burned. An underrated portion of the Fitbit, however, is how it monitors your sleeping habits too. Sleeping is, after all, one of the more important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. This device tracks sleep and provides advanced insights into your light, deep and REM sleep stages. It can also automatically record workouts like long walks, hikes, or swimming, with the built-in SmartTrack technology, and it’s compatible with Bluetooth 4.0. One thing to keep in mind — the Fitbit is water-resistant up to 50 meters and not fully waterproof, so you should be wary of submerging it into water for extended periods of time.

Best Fitness Tracker Smart Watch

For those who prefer a fitness-oriented smartwatch that is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, this Activity Fitness Tracker Smart Watch from SKYGRAND is the ideal fit. Unlike some of the other bulky exercise smart watches on the market, this model from SKYGRAND isn’t overly large on the wrist, making it comfortable for the entire duration of your workout. Using an Advanced Nordic 52840 chip for accurate and detailed measurements, this smart watch can automatically track real-time heart rate and sleep duration and provide you with a comprehensive analysis of sleep quality data to better shape your lifestyle and health. It can also track all-day measurements like steps, distance, calories burned, miles walked, active minutes, sleep status and more, providing you with additional motivation to get in shape and improve your overall quality of life. The battery is super long-lasting, too, as it takes only 1-2 hours to fully charge and can last up to 15-30 days on standby. It can also better tailor its data based on what type of activity you’re doing. It comes with 14 different exercise modes: Walk, Run, Spinning, Cycling, Dance, Climbing, Hike, Treadmill, Workout, Tennis, Yoga, Basketball, Football, and Badminton, so you can better understand the data provided to you. It can also connect to GPS, so you can see your running stats like pace and distance, and you can even link it up to your smartphone to receive calls, calendar, SMS messages, and SNS alerts from Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. And to top it all off, it comes with a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied with your purchase.

Best Value Fitness Tracker

Of course, you don’t need a Fitbit to get a high-quality fitness tracker that’s capable of monitoring all of your workouts. Instead, you can opt for something like the LETSCOM Fitness Tracker, an inexpensive, yet effective, alternative to their brand name competitor. One of the best selling fitness trackers, this device can accurately and automatically track real-time heart rate, as well as sleep duration and consistency, and provide you with a comprehensive analysis of sleep quality data. This sleek device also features up to 14 different multi-sport modes to improve your day-to-day workouts, as well as the quality of the corresponding data. Of course, it can also track a variety of different measurements like steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and sleep status. Like a regular smart watch, you can link it to your smart phone’s iOS or Android operating systems to receive calls, texts, and app notifications. It features a built-in USB plug, with no charging block or dock needed and each charge lasts up to a week.