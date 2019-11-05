Best Potato Masher

There are few things that really hit home more than a meal that makes you nostalgic for your childhood. For a lot of people, myself included, mashed potatoes is one of those dishes as it makes me think of my grandmother. Whenever I’m wanting a taste of home, I’ll try and whip up that recipe for mashed potatoes. But it’s nearly impossible to get it just as she made them without a potato masher. A potato masher is a specifically shaped appliance that will work through the tough parts of the potato and grind them down to make them more manageable to cook. Whether you like skins on your mashed potatoes or not, you will be able to use a masher through either. But this device can be used on any type of food you want mashed, such as bananas or cauliflower. We’ve highlighted three of the top potato mashers available, so you can try to recreate your Grandma’s mashed potatoes at home.

Best Nylon Potato Masher

For those worried about having food stuck to your masher that is impossible to clean, one that is non-stick is probably what you’re searching for. The OXO Good Grips Nylon Potato Masher is just that, as it is made from non-stick nylon. It’s safe to use with non-stick cookware, so you won’t have trouble cleaning inside the grooves of the masher or have to worry about it scratching any of your bowls, pots or pans. There are seven inner sections and two outer ones that will work into the food and give you a blended, smooth texture once you’re finished with it. The handle is safe to hold and non-slip, which we loved, as you can really give yourself an arm workout if you’re handling a whole lot of food in one sitting. It is heat-resistant up to 400°F and it is dishwasher safe, so cleaning it is super simple. You can use this with yams, bananas, carrots and even apples. OXO Good Grips is a well-known company that provides quality kitchenware and this nylon potato masher is no exception.

Best Steel Potato Masher

If you’re looking to create pieces of varying sizes in your potatoes or whatever food you’re mashing, take a look at the KUKPO Stainless Steel Potato Masher. The design is simple, but highly effective, as it has a full, horizontal handle for you to hold as you’re pushing down. It actually makes the process a lot easier, as you can use the weight of your arm pressing down to work into the food. This masher has a broad plate, which we preferred to narrower ones, that allows you to put less pressure as it glides through your food. The plate is made from stainless steel that won’t rust and will last a long time, while the handle is made from rubber that is soft on your hand. Cleaning this masher is not difficult, as you can just wash it with either tap water or hot, soapy water. Food generally won’t stick in the holes very long once the water is poured into it. It’s extremely portable and can be stored in any drawer or hung in any kitchen. Your satisfaction is guaranteed and the potato won’t be smashed in the process while you use the masher.

Best Potato Masher for Hash Browns

To make quality and fresh hash browns, you’re going to want your potatoes to be cut into thin, spindly strips. The Priority Chef Potato Ricer and Masher can deliver the texture you desire. In order to create perfect cut potatoes for either mashed potatoes or other potato dishes, you can simply put the potatoes in this device and push down. The stainless steel build will cut through your food and press it out into the desired long strands. It is ergonomically designed, which is great for people with arthritis, which we found was a huge selling point. This can even be used as a food press to create baby food, so you can mash up some turnips or carrots without a problem. The long handles give you a lot of leverage for working through the food and it is made with non-stick material for cleaning purposes. All you’ll need to do is rinse it with soap and water to get the food out once you’re done ricing, milling or mashing. It boasts a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee and is the perfect size to fit in a kitchen drawer. If you’re looking for a creamy texture, this masher is up to the challenge.