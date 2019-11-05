Best Bicycle Mirror

Nobody has eyes in the back of their head, despite the old saying. It would be nice to be able to see behind you at all times, but that really isn’t the case unless you’re driving in the car and you have a rear view mirror. The reason rear and side view mirrors are such a great invention is they allow you to continue focusing on what’s in front of you while also being able to check out what’s going on in the surrounding area. The same should apply to when you’re riding a bicycle. That’s why getting a bike mirror is a terrific idea, if you are someone who cycles a lot. Whether you ride for transportation purposes or just for exercise, it’s smart to be able to look around without having to swivel your whole head. There are plenty of options when it comes to bike mirrors but if you’re struggling to pick the right one for you, we’ve taken the pressure off you. Below, find our handpicked selections for the top bicycle mirrors.

Best Bar End Bike Mirror

No matter what type of bike you are riding, the Hafny Bar End Bike Mirror is a terrific addition for it. This mirror will fit on road bikes, mountain bikes, E-bikes, hybrid bikes or city bikes, helping you ride safer. It is made from stainless steel that is recyclable and more eco-friendly than glass, so while you’re saving our planet by not using gas in a car, you’re also chipping in with using recyclable materials. It is 62mm in diameter, giving you a decent viewing range and a convex surface that gives you a wider view. It’s completely adjustable, meaning you can put it on the left or right side of your bicycle and customize the view however you’d like. It fits inside the handlebars within 17mm and 21mm of the inside diameter. Whether you have a flat handlebar or a drop handlebar, the Hafny Bar End Bike Mirror will work on your bike and help you get where you’re going safely.

Best Pack of Bike Mirrors

Allowing you to ride with views of both sides of the road, similar to a car, the Mirrycle MTB Bar End Mountain Bicycle Mirror is your eyes on your left and right. With each purchase, you’ll receive two mirrors to outfit your bicycle with. These mirrors also mount on your handlebar, so you can plug them in on each side to give you premium viewing. The wide view convex mirror can pivot to any angle, so no matter who is riding on the bike, they’ll be able to customize their experience. We found it best to cut a hole into the end of your handlebar in order to fit it in properly and then slip the anchor bolt mechanism in and tighten it. It fits with 13.75mm to 22.5mm inside diameters. There is an installation wrench that’s included when you purchase this set, so you don’t need to use any of your own tools and it only takes a few minutes to install. Each mirror is three inches around, so you’ll get a circular view of the surrounding area.

Best Helmet Mirror

Taking your viewing to another level, as in eye level, the EVT Safe Zone Bicycle Helmet Mirror will keep your eyes on the road longer. Our favorite part of the helmet mirror is the fact that it stays stable, so it won’t jostle up and down while you’re riding and make you struggle to see behind you. It has a very sturdy construction that keeps it in place, which allows you to ride safer. It is 2 1/4″ and provides you with the widest view of what’s behind you. There just aren’t bike mirrors with that diameter for you to use, especially ones on your handlebars. It has a linked arm that slots into the top of your helmet, making clipping it on and off a breeze. The linked arm is easy to adjust and then will hold that position, making it arguably the best aspect of the mirror. You can get installation help when you purchase this mirror and it is backed by a five-year, “no-fault” warranty, meaning giving it a shot won’t hurt you. It is made in the United States and the manufacturer guarantees its materials are top of the line.