Best Bed Sheet Set

If you’re going to sleep each night on a bed that’s just uncomfortable, then you’re doing the whole “going to bed” thing wrong. This obviously starts with the bed itself, but you’d be surprised how much a few small changes to your sleep setup can change the whole game. Specifically, when it comes to your bed sheets, which can ultimately be the difference in getting a good night’s sleep or not. Of course, there are a variety of different bed sheets you can choose from, whether it comes down to thread count, breathability, or simply aesthetics. With so many different options in an, admittedly, oversaturated market, sometimes making the switch can be tough. Well, that’s where we come in. We looked at a variety of bedding sheets in order to find the best of the best. So let’s take a look at some of the best bed sheet sets on the web today, so you’ll never have to go to sleep wishing you had made a better bedding purchase again.

Best Overall Bed Sheet Set



In terms of quality, comfort, style, and everything in between, these Unique Beddings Authentic 1500 Thread Count Heavy Soft Egyptian Cotton Sheets are a cut above the competition. Made of 100% Egyptian cotton, this bedding set features a 1500 thread count, making it one of the more comfortable, breathable, and high-quality sets you can find. Egyptian cotton, simply put, is far more comfortable than regular cotton, and it’s durable and long-lasting, too. Egyptian cotton is handpicked, which puts less stress on the fibers and allows them to be made into very fine yarns that are both stronger and softer than regular cotton. They’re also more flexible and resistant to stress, considering they’re picked by hand and not via machine. With these sheets, you’re getting all the comfort and durability that Egyptian cotton has to offer for each part of your bedding, including one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases (20″ x 30″ in length). What we found particularly enticing — other than high-quality craftsmanship of the sheets, of course — was how deep the pockets of the fitted sheets were. The 10″-12″ pockets were easily able to fit over the corners of a thick queen-sized bed. If you’re someone who hates putting a fitted sheet on your bed after a wash (join the club), you’ll be pleasantly surprised with just how easy these are to take on and off.

Most Comfortable Bed Sheet Set



From a sheer comfort standpoint, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something as luxurious and soothing as these Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets from CGK Unlimited. This four-piece set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. While they might not be as durable as Egyptian Cotton, they’re actually even softer and more comfortable. They’re made with microfiber, which makes them ultra-breathable, cool, and soft, in addition to being hypoallergenic. Of course, they’re durable in their own right, as they’re woven tightly to guarantee strength. The fabric itself is stain-resistant, easy-to-clean, and wrinkle-free. The pockets on these fitted sheets are also super deep and could fit onto mattresses up to 16″ thick. Lastly, this extremely comfortable set is available in a variety of interesting and unique colors such as spa blue, sage green, and lavender, or more standard patterns like grey, white, and black, amongst others.

Best Bed Sheet Set for Decor



For something a bit more eye-catching, this Lux Decor Collection Bed Sheet Set is the perfect combination of ultra-comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. This great looking sheet set is also made of high-strength microfiber yarns that are super soft, wrinkle-free, and durable. The queen size set of six includes a 90″ by 102″ flat sheet, a 60″ by 80″ fitted sheet, and four 20″ by 30″ pillowcases. These high-quality sheets are fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant, making them a solid option for years to come. They’re also easy to maintain, as they’re machine washable in cold water and they tumble dry quickly. But of course, what separates this sheet set is, simply put, how they look. They come in a variety of different styles that can really amplify your room’s ambiance. You can choose between unique patterns like Checkered Blue, Quatrefoil Aqua Blue, Paisley Brown, Embroidery Lavender, and Paisley Navy Blue, to name a few. To top it all off, they come with a lifetime guarantee. According to the company, send one simple email and you’ll receive a 100% money-back refund, without questions asked. Now that’s a risk-free purchase if we’ve ever heard of one.