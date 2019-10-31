There’s a delicate balance when it comes to making desserts. If you aspire to be a chocolatier like ones from Belgium or Switzerland, you’ll need to learn the right ways to temper your chocolate and heating liquids. That’s when a double boiler can do the trick. A double boiler provides indirect heat, so you can slowly warm and melt ingredients. If you’re melting chocolate, preparing custard for certain desserts or making hollandaise sauce for eggs benedict, a double boiler can come in handy. While you certainly can put two saucepans inside each other to try and mimic the effect, a professionally made one is the better choice. Here, we’ve hand picked three of them to help you find the one that’s right for you.

Best Large Double Boiler

With extra quantity so you can make a large batch, the T-fal B1399663 Specialty Stainless Steel Double Boiler has a phenolic handle. This double boiler holds three quarts, which is large than most of the appliances. The aluminum construction has a nonstick exterior and interior to make cooking and cleaning up a simpler task. It has a durable boiler insert that is also made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust or corrode. The handle allows for a safe and secure grip and the bottom provides an even heat base. It’s dishwasher safe and is provided with a lifetime limited warranty.

Best Oven-Safe Double Boiler

For rapid, even heating, the Farberware Classic Stainless Series 2-Quart Covered Double Boiler can be used anywhere in your kitchen. It features a thick, aluminum core that is surrounded by stainless steel to help spread the heat. The comfortable handles are iconic in style and the lid is self basting. The exterior has a shiny, polished finish and the container will hold up to two quarts. It is oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and it can be washed in the dishwasher.

Best Double Boiler with a Steam Vent

Sometimes, you want to let the steam release without having to lift up the lid. The Cook N Home 02633 2 Quarts Double Boiler is a slam dunk for those scenarios. The tempered glass lid has a steam vent that makes viewing the food easy from start to finish. The handle is wrapped in silicone, so it’ll stay cool even while in use. It is made from 18/10 polished stainless steel with an aluminum disc layered on the bottom. It works on gas and electric stovetops but should not be put in the oven.