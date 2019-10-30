‘Nioh’ and ‘Outlast 2’ are the free PS Plus games for November

Sony revealed November’s free PlayStation 4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers on Wednesday. As has been the case most months since the company dumped PS3 and PS Vita games, both titles are once again totally worth adding to your library. If you haven’t played Nioh, it’s one of the best Dark Souls games (that isn’t actually a Dark Souls game) I’ve ever played. It will test you, but it’s a challenge you need to experience for yourself.

The other game is Outlast 2, and while I’m not a big horror fan myself, people who are fans of the genre seem to love these games, so download it or add it to your library while it’s free next month.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in November:

Nioh: Steel your mind and ready your blade for an intense action RPG experience set in bloody Sengoku era Japan. Combining real life historical events with dark fantasy and folklore, face off against bloodthirsty warlords and otherworldly demons – using an arsenal of weaponry, magic, and ninjutsu to defy death.

Outlast 2: You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch. You’re following a trail of clues that started with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation has led you miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, November 5th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from October is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.