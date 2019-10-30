Calm yourself with the soothing glow and reap all of the health benefits of the added light when you grab a Himalayan salt lamp for your home or office. Especially during the winter months, the gloominess of days without sun can get to anyone. That’s when a Himalayan salt lamp can really come through for you and your family. These natural lamps create a peaceful setting and help your nerves settle and your body relax. To ease any tension or seasonal affective disorder you may suffer from, take a look at any of the three salt lamps we’ve recommended below and enjoy the wonderful glow.

Best Dimming Himalayan Salt Lamp

Brighten up your mood with the Levoit Elora Salt Lamp. A perfect gift for Christmas or Valentine’s Day, this 100% pure Himalayan salt is crafted from salt from Pakistan and comes with a mining certificate. It’s great for meditation, yoga studios or to use as a night light. It has dimmer switch that you can tap to adjust the brightness of the lamp. It has a 6.6′ cord that is ETL-certified. It has a stainless steel base that controls drainage and protects your furniture from moisture build-up. You’ll get two 15W bulbs as an addition to the lamp.

Best Value Himalayan Salt Lamp

A great addition to any room of your house, the Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp from WBM LLC provides superb ambience. The lamp radiates a warm, amber glow that will provide a calming atmosphere and give you some peace and quiet. It comes with a 100% natural Neem wooden base that is naturally antibacterial. The base is shrink- and termite-resistant, so it’ll last a long time. It has an ETL-approved cord and a dimmer switch to let you lighten the mood. Provide your guests some peace and relaxation or calm yourself at work with this lamp.

Best Himalayan Salt Lamp Basket

Moving away from the traditional style of a lamp, the Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Basket from Crystal Allies is a nice change of pace. You’ll receive 100% natural salt chunks mined from all-natural sources, as well as a Crystal Allies certified pamphlet. Each lamp comes with hand cut chunks in a tall basket, allowing you to add, remove and rearrange the design any way that you prefer. You can gently light up your space to varying degrees, depending on how many salt chunks you have in the basket. It comes with a hassle-free, 90-day money back guarantee.