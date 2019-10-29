Best Microphone Windscreen and Pop Filter

Recording audio can be tricky, especially when you’re outside in the elements. Thinking you got all that you needed, only to play it back and hear the wind, rain or even a car driving by muffling your sound can be super frustrating. But with the help of windscreens and pop filters, you’ll be able to control what gets into your microphone and what can stay on the editing room floor. These will protect all kinds of mics and help you get crystal clear sound bites while you’re in the studio or outdoors. But there are different kinds of filters, just like there are different kinds of microphones. We’ve highlighted some of the best on the market, so you won’t have to trudge back outside to re-record.

Best Studio Pop Filter

If you’re recording a podcast, hosting a radio show, or doing a recorded presentation for class, you’ll want a pop filter covering the microphone and the Dragonpad USA 6″ Microphone Studio Pop Filter with Clamp is a great option. You won’t get a distorted P or B sounds any longer when you have this. It has a 360° goose-neck holder that can move with you if you swivel in a chair or move away from directly in front of the mic. The swivel mount is easy to install.

Best Windscreen

For either in-studio microphones or portable mics, you can use the Vocalbeat Professional Foam Windscreen to keep out annoying sound. It is specifically designed for the Blue Yeti and the Yeti Pro mics but will also work on other large ones, such as ones from MXL and Audio Technica. It fits up to 2.5″ in diameter and will cover the top of it with a soft foam that will screen out noise. It also protects your mic from saliva and moisture damage while keeping out background sounds. It just slides on to the top of the microphone.

Best Windscreen Set for Lapel Mics

On-the-go interviews are much more likely to have background noise, so when you’re using a lapel microphone, you need the Tetra-Teknica XFFZ5P-BLK Lapel & Headset Microphone Windscreen 5-Pack. These are made from acoustically transparent foam that has good flexibility, so they won’t tear. You won’t be able to hear ceiling or electric fans and it’ll keep the popping of verbiage to a minimum. The microphone won’t collect dust and it protects it from humidity and saliva. This is also good for headsets when you’re gaming, leading a fitness class, or some podium and voice recording microphones.