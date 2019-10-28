Sometimes, you just need some more space. If you live in a city and are crammed into a small apartment, often times there isn’t even a closet where you can hang your clothes. Rather than folding everything and then having to iron out wrinkles every time, you can improvise and make your own space. With a garment rack, you’ll be able to hang any suits or dresses that shouldn’t be folded and keep them looking sharp. Even if you do have a closet, there’s always room for more room, especially when it comes to hanging nicer articles of clothing. So if you’re in the market for additional storage, let us help you out by recommending any of these three garment racks.

Best Heavy-Duty Garment Rack

With an impressive bar and holding capacity, the Simple Houseware Industrial Grade Z-Base Garment Rack is a great addition to any home. This rack can hold up to 400 lbs of garments at a time and the bar extends 62 inches, providing plenty of space to hang any kind of clothing. It comes with three-inch casters/wheels with brakes, so you can keep it in place or move it if you want. It’s made from sturdy metal construction with a silver paint finish. The entire unit is 63″ wide, 62″ high and 24.2″ in depth.

Best Adjustable Height Garment Rack

If you need more height for hanging gowns or long coats, then you need the Only Hanger GR600 Heavy Duty 400lb Capacity Z Rack. This garment rack is on wheels, so you’ll be able to roll it from room to room or from home to home if you’re moving. It’s adjustable up to 85″, meaning you can set it to 70″ to start and then boost it to 75″, 80″ or 85″, depending on how tall of a room you’re in and how much space you need to hang. It also can hold up to 400 lbs of garment and, by itself, it weighs just over 32 lbs. The bar is 63″ long on this rack.

Best Garment Rack with Additional Storage

Perhaps you’re also looking for some shelving to go with your rack. If so, then you should check out the Whitmor Double Rod Freestanding Closet Heavy Duty Storage Organizer. This double rod closet has five shelves, plus two garment racks on top of each other, providing you with a ton of storage space. The bottom garment rod is removable, if you need more hanging room. The assembled dimensions are 19.25″ x 45.25″ x 68″. The steel frame has a silver epoxy finish and each end has a plastic connector that is durable. It is simple to put together and provides you with an open design, so you’ll be able to see where everything is.