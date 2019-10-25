Waking up is hard enough every morning. Before you guzzle down a gallon of coffee, you have to take a shower to awaken your senses just a little. But getting out of the shower and grabby a scratchy towel can put a huge damper on the day and make you wish you never got out of bed in the first place. Using a dryer sheet will eliminate any scratchiness and give your towels and clothes softness and spring. Dryer sheets can also help eliminate any odors that may have come from a washing machine, such as mold or mildew, especially if you left clothes in the washing machine for a long time. If you want soft towels every time you shower, then you should pick up any of the dryer sheets we’ve highlighted below.

Best Dermatologist-Approved Dryer Sheet

Packed with a lot of sheets, so you don’t have to buy them often, the Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets Free & Gentle come with 240 sheets in each box. These sheets are hypoallergenic and are free of any dyes or perfumes. They are tested by dermatologists and are mild on skin. You won’t have to iron as much if you use these, as they reduce wrinkles. Lint and hair won’t cling to your clothes or towels as these sheets control static. These contain biodegradable cationic softeners.

Best Scented Dryer Sheet

Boasting a terrific scent that can leave your clothes smelling great, the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dryer Sheets add freshness. There’s 80 sheets in each box and these paper dry sheets reduce static. They each smell of lavender, providing a power punch of aroma. The compostable dryer sheets have a clean floral scent, soften fabric and are made from plant-derived fibers. Each dryer sheet is cruelty-free, as none of them are tested on animals. The sheets contain a vegetable-derived softening agent and essential oils.

Best Dryer Sheet for Any Dryer

Perfect for use with HE or standard dryers, the Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets will keep you feeling soft. These eliminate odors instead of just masking them while releasing Snuggle freshness. Each box comes with 105 sheets and is a cost-effective option. Whether the package says Original or EverFresh, these scents have the same ingredients. It’s the first ever fabric conditioner and dryer sheet regimen designed to keep your favorites fresh. You discard each one after one use and you just place one on top of the wet clothes once you put them in the dryer.