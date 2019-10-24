Galaxy S10 and Note 10 might get Android 10 by the end of the year

Samsung has never seemed to care about getting Android updates to its customers quickly, but things might change this year, as Google already included the Korean vendor in a list of companies that will roll out Android 10 to several devices by the end of the year. The news comes just a few days after Samsung opened the Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10, which is going to be the first Samsung phone to receive Google’s latest update.

The news comes from a blog post on Google’s Android Developers blog, where Google explained how Project Treble helped reduce waiting times for major Android update releases on non-Pixel phones.

In addition to the Pixel phones that received the final Android 10 build a few weeks ago, Google highlighted two Android vendors that also upgraded the software on their devices: Xiaomi and Essential. Moreover, Google also noted that OnePlus released its beta program on the same day Android 10 launched, while HMD’s Nokia 8.1 just got the final Android 10 upgrade.

This is where things get interesting for Samsung device users, as Google made explicit references to the progress Samsung made when it comes to major Android updates with the help of Project Treble:

[…] many manufacturers such as ASUS, LG, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo have committed to updating some of their devices to Android 10 by the end of the year. Plus, new devices are already hitting shelves with Android 10, such as the OnePlus 7T. We are very excited that Samsung announced an open beta for Android 10 on their devices and started the rollout on October 12th, compared to November 15th last year.

That’s even more impressive, considering that Android 10 was launched almost a month later than Android 9.

Samsung has yet to announce the actual launch date of the final Galaxy S10 Android 10 update, and the same goes for the Note 10. But these two will surely be the first Samsung phones to run Google’s latest operating system, and at least one of them should get it by the end of 2019.