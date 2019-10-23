Chrome for iOS update adds support for system-wide Dark Mode

iOS 13 was chock full of major upgrades and improvements, but for my money, none are as impactful as the system-wide Dark Mode that automatically switches apps that support it over to the same theme. Several of the most popular apps on the App Store respected Dark Mode on the day or shortly after iOS 13 rolled out to the public, but this week, Google brought one of its most popular apps on board with the Chrome 78 update.

As with many other apps, Chrome will automatically switch over to its darker theme if you have Dark Mode enabled, and you won’t be able to opt out. The only way to switch back to the standard theme is to deactivate Dark Mode on your iOS device, which is also true on Mac and Windows, but not Android.

In addition to full support for Dark Mode, Chrome 78 also changes Bookmarks, History, Recent Tabs and Reading List to be presented as cards to better match the rest of the iOS 13 ecosystem. There are now large, bold titles at the top of each of these pages, and you can swipe down to return to the site you were browsing.

Finally, you can also add a credit card directly in Chrome from the settings page, which should make life much easier if you do most of your online shopping from your mobile device.

If you want to see all of these new features and changes in action, you can download the latest version of Chrome for iOS right now on the App Store. If you already have the app and want to manually update, just head to the App Store app, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, and find the app listed on that page.