Huge PS5 leak could be our first look at the prototype Sony gave to developers

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is one of the most talked-about consoles these days, even though we still have more than a year to go until the PS5 is ready to hit stores. Sony has already confirmed the official name of the product, as well as its main features. But Sony left out several crucial details about the next-gen PlayStation. We have no idea how the final PS5 will look like, how much it’ll cost, and when it’ll launch. But we did see the PS5 prototype design a few times already. Sony delivered these dev kits to companies creating games for the new console, games that are going to be available on launch day. It all started with a patent discovery that was then confirmed by developers — twice. Even Sony showed the dev kit while promoting the new DualShock controller that will ship with the console. This brings us to the latest PS5, which is an actual photo of the rumored dev kit.

The Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, which first found the Sony patent and then gave us gorgeous renders based on it (image above), is back with a new discovery:

Image Source: Twitter via LetsGoDigital

This time around, we’re looking at an actual photo of the PS5 dev kit, which is apparently circulating on Twitter — here’s what it looks like.

The product above looks very similar to the renders in Sony’s patent. The “V” design is there, as are all the air vents, and several front-facing ports. At the same time, the device labeled “Prototype 1” doesn’t look anything like a product you’d find in stores. Not to mention that PlayStation dev kits don’t have to resemble the actual finished products that Sony will eventually ship.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

LetsGoDigital went ahead and updated its renders using the information in the leaked photo (see renders above and below).

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

Furthermore, the site created a video render of the PS5 dev kit, which gives us a better looked at the console.

Sony is expected to host a PlayStation event at some point in early 2020, at which point it’ll probably reveal all the details about the console, including the final design.