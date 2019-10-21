Marvel’s ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement might be imminent

Deadpool 3 has been the talk of the town lately after Ryan Reynolds beautifully trolled fans again about Deadpool’s MCU debut. Then, the writing duo who worked with the actor on the first two movies chimed in, confirming that Deadpool will get to play with other MCU characters soon. In fact, they even teased the epic crossovers we all expect from Marvel. Separately, we also learned that Deadpool movies will keep their R-rating as standalone features, which is great news for fans of the series. But is a Deadpool 3 announcement imminent?

When Marvel announced its Phase 4 roster at Comic-Con in July, we thought we got the full picture. But a few weeks later, it confirmed several other TV shows that will hit Disney+ in the future, part of the same MCU phase. Then Disney surprised fans by announcing a new Spider-Man partnership with Sony, and revealing Spider-Man 3 is also set to debut in Phase 4. In other words, Marvel could add plenty of other titles to Phase 4 if it wants to.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the previous Deadpool films, were sort of forced to address the superhero in the past few weeks because they also happen to have co-written the Zombieland comedies, and the sequel has just released in theaters. Obviously, reporters interviewing them kept asking about Deadpool and that explains some of the Deadpool 3 chatter of late. Then again, we also have Reynolds going to Marvel for that Anthony Stark audition, so that’s also something to consider.

The screenwriters sat down with Fandom to talk about Zombieland: Double Tap, and had this to say about Deadpool 3:

Kevin Feige has so much on his plate, and he is the master of the universe. When Kevin says it’s time, it’ll be time. That may be a year from now, it may be six months from now, it may be three years from now. He doesn’t make a wrong move, so whatever decision he makes will be the right one. Again, we’re ready to snap to it whenever Ryan gives us that call and says ‘Let’s go.’ And that’s also about finding the right idea and how that fits into the larger MCU universe. It’s a little more complicated than when we were at Fox, but we’re happy to be part of the MCU now, and whatever Kevin says, we do.

Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, who has revealed plenty of details about MCU projects before, had this to say: “There are some strong rumors flying around that some kind of Deadpool announcement may be imminent, so that time might be sooner than people expect.”

In a separate post, Conrad pointed out that more and more people are referring to Deadpool 3 directly or indirectly, as it was the case of Collider’s Coy Jandreau.

Hearing some rumblings about a certain announcement, about a certain merc, from a country I’m heading to as we speak. Hoping by the time I’m in the land of Weapon X to have heard more. (Hype hype hype) pic.twitter.com/ur3i9J6Acs — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 17, 2019

More importantly, the official Deadpool social media account is active after six months of no activity. As Conrad explains, these social media accounts only operate when there’s a reason for them to exist, like a movie or Blu-ray release.

#TBT to that time during #Deadpool2 when Bill Corso showed Maximum Restraint by not strangling @VancityReynolds. pic.twitter.com/jzmpHdLJ9V — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) October 17, 2019

The only thing that might come to the Deadpool franchise is, well, Deadpool 3.