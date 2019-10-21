Best Bicycle Helmet

Safety never looked so rad. When you’re cruising down the boardwalk on the beach or pedaling up a hill on a trail, riding a bicycle is a great way to get from one place to another. It’s also a terrific way to stay in shape. But the rules of the road dictate that you need to be safe while riding. A bicycle helmet is an absolute necessity when you’re riding. There’s no reason not to wear a helmet, especially with all the stylish and sleek ones that are on the market these days. We’ve scoured the market to find some of the best bicycle helmets that look great and keep your head protected.

Best Helmet to Keep You Cool

Featuring plenty of room to fit on your head comfortably, the Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Microshell Bicycle Helmet looks and feels great. It has a dual fit adjustable design, so you’ll be able to tighten different sections of the straps with a dial to make it fit more reasonably. The webbing is also adjustable, leading to a more enjoyable ride. There are 21 integrated flow vents that circulate air and keep your head cool while you’re riding. There are also moisture wicking pads that keep any rider dry. Attached to the top is a built-in visor to give you some shade. There are 11 different colors and patterns to choose from.

Best Adjustable Helmet

With a feature that allows it to customize to the rider’s head, the JBM Adult Cycling Bike Helmet fits both men and women. It has an easy-to-use dial system that make the nutcase helmet adjustable to different head sizes. It is specifically designed for adults and is made from tough PVC & PC, EPS foam that will absorb any impact and keep you safe in a crash. The top is specially designed to aid in aerodynamics, so it increases your speed but keeps you cool.

Most Fun Helmet for Kids

Teaching your kid how to ride a bike is a classic moment in any parent’s life. So make sure to outfit them in style with the Raskullz Digital Camo Mohawk. You know they’ll be the talk of the neighborhood pulling up in this shell. It has a 3D fin hawk and radical lightning bolt printed graphics on the side. Inside the mohawk are five LED lights that illuminate in either steady or flashing modes, so they’ll be very visible in the waning sunlight. They shut off automatically to conserve battery life. This helmet is CPSC and ASTM certified and is recommended for kids ages five to eight.