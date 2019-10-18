This ridiculous 3-hour trailer shows off every TV show and movie coming to Disney+

If there’s any streaming service that can legitimately compete with the juggernaut that is Netflix, it’s Disney+. Set to launch in just a few weeks, Disney+ will not only be extremely affordable at $7 a month, it will offer subscribers an absolute avalanche of media content. From beloved animation films of old to any Star Wars title you can think of, Disney+ will undoubtedly come out of the gate strong and will likely garner an impressive subscriber base in a relatively short period of time.

Earlier this week, the official Disney+ Twitter account started tweeting out a list of all the movies and TV shows set to arrive on the streaming service in early November. And seeing as how Disney has been making movies since 1937, some of the titles Disney highlighted were so incredibly bizarre that it left many people wondering if Disney was trying to troll us. You’d be forgiven, after all, for thinking that titles like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and The Barefoot Executive were completely made up.

Not to fear, all of the titles Disney tweeted out over the past few days are very much real.

If anything, some of the titles and their accompanying trailers are so absurd that it almost makes Disney+ that much more appealing as a streaming service, if only to watch and laugh at how bad some of these old movies are. All that said, Disney a few days ago published a comprehensive video on YouTube which highlights a large percentage of the titles coming to Disney+:

Now, I can’t imagine anyone is actually going to sit down and watch the full 3-hour trailer, so to save you some time, here are a few trailers highlighting a few of the more obscure movies — including one about a horse that plays football — set to land on Disney+ when it launches on November 12.

Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Shaggy D.A.

The Ugly Dachshund

Gus