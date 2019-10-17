‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ has a post-credit scene with a huge surprise

Zombieland fans have waited ten years for a sequel, and it’s finally here. Double Tap premieres on Friday, featuring the same cast and the same crew that delivered the first back in 2009. And while this is a horror-comedy, there will be post-credits scenes in Zombieland 2, which is great news for anyone hoping for a trilogy. The credits scenes include a considerable surprise, and now’s the time to stop if you don’t want any spoilers.

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin all reprise their roles in the sequel, and director Ruben Fleisher, who is also responsible for Venom, is back as well. Producer Gavin Polone has returned, too, and speaking with Variety, he explained why the film took so long to make. Sony took its time to make up its mind on making a sequel. Then there were personnel changes, and the director and writers were involved in other projects:

There were changes in personnel at the studio. Matt Tolmach, who was the original executive on it, left. Then Ruben Fleischer went and did two other movies, and so he was unavailable. Finally, after a lot of lobbying on my part, Doug Belgrad decided to do a market test where they found that out of 50 comedies, ‘Zombieland’ was the second most desired sequel even after seven years. Then, we went through many drafts of the script with several different writers because Rhett and Paul were not available. Finally, when Rhett and Paul found some time to work on the project, we got a script that all four actors, Ruben, and I could agree should be made.

Zombieland 2 will also introduce a bunch of new heroes, played by Zoey Deutsch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. But there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Will Bill Murray return, even though he died in the first movie?

Well, that’s why you’ll have to wait for the end credits to roll, because he’s in them, the report reveals. It’s unclear what happens during the scene, but make sure you stick around. Before Murray’s appearance, Inverse reports there’s a mid-credits scene that starts soon after the film ends. We don’t know, however, what happens in that scene.

In other words, there’s a possibility that a Zombieland 3 is already in the making, especially if Double Tap sells enough tickets. Hopefully, the third installment won’t need another decade before it hits cinemas.