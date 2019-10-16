Best Pair of Leather Gloves

As the leaves begin to turn, you start to feel the chill in the air. Not too far in the distance, the thought of getting into your car in the morning and waiting for it to warm up isn’t one that anybody relishes. Make those cold mornings and nights more tolerable with a pair of leather gloves. You can look stylish all fall and winter long when you’re outdoors in your leather gloves. They provide a chic design as well as durability and warmth to protect your hands. The feel of leather on your steering wheel will give you premium grip and make driving easier. We’ve highlighted three pairs of gloves to keep your hands safe on the steering wheel.

Best Driving Gloves

There are such things as gloves meant for driving and the Pratt and Hart Traditional Leather Driving Gloves are the cream of the crop. These come in seven different sizes to fit just about anyone, even if you are a professional basketball player with massive hands. They are made from fine grained leather and are unlined for additional flexibility. Each one features knuckle holes that are easy to slip into and the elasticized wrist snugger and wrist snap make sure each glove fits you just right. You can choose either black or brown leather.

Best Leather Gloves for Men

With a precise fit and a quality feel, the Luxury Men’s Touchscreen Texting Winter Italian Nappa Leather Dress Driving Gloves from ELMA are a stellar purchase. You won’t have to take your glove off to use your phone, as the touchscreen sensor responds to all activity while wearing the glove. The gloves are made of supple Italian Nappa leather for a rugged but trusted feel. The inside is lined with a 100% cashmere lining, a 70% wool lining, a 30% nylon lining and a 100% fleece polyester lining, keeping your hands warm. There is a non-slip function on the palm to keep your hands on the wheel.

Best Leather Gloves for Women

Boasting many different colors for you to choose from, the WARMEN Women Touchscreen Texting Nappa Leather Glove offers you options in the winter. In colors ranging from black to orange and sizes from small to XXL, you’ll be able to find one that’s right for you. The shell is made from 100% sheepskin and the lining is 30% cashmere and 70% wool. Your phone will respond to the precision touch point control, so you don’t have to keep one glove in your mouth as you text. It is fully lined and will keep your hands toasty in all kinds of temperatures.