Wednesday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale is definitely a solid one, with seven different premium apps that are all currently available as freebies. These sales won’t last forever, though — in fact, they could end at literally any moment. Hurry up and download them for free while you still can.

GramSpacer For Instagram

Normally $0.99.

GramSpacer allows you to create beautiful line breaks for Instagram captions, comments, and also in your IG bio. Simply create your caption in GramSpacer and then copy and paste it into your Instagram captions, comments, or your bio to easily create line breaks. GramSpacer is not officially associated with Instagram and is a 3rd party utility.

Download GramSpacer For Instagram

Active Voice!

Normally $8.99.

** Join over a Million people around the globe using Active Voice on a daily basis!! Download it now! **Active Voice is the power of your voice in the palm of your hands! – Use your voice to send messages and emails. No more tedious typing. Just speak and it’s done.

– Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– Correct your text using voice dictation or typing.

– Voice recognition support for 34 languages and accents.

– Urdu If you are too busy to type on your iPhone, then Active Voice IS DEFINITELY FOR YOU. So, in a nutshell, you can do the following:

– Convert your voice into text.

– Send your text as an SMS message or email. :: Technology :: Active Voice is powered by cutting-edge technology in speech recognition that requires a Wifi or 3G Internet connection. – Tired of typing your messages and emails?

– THEN WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? GET YOUR COPY OF ACTIVE VOICE NOW.

Download Active Voice!

Express Video – Add Emoji

Normally $3.99.

Add HD Emoji to your video to express yourself. Features

– Add HD Emoji to Video

– Crop & Cut Video

– Add background music

– Rotate & Flip Video

– Shape video in different shapes

– Share your video montages on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flickr… We’re looking forward to any feedback and comments on the Express Video, and if you have any question or problems, please contact verytools2006@gmail.com. We are committed to your long-term satisfaction. Thanks!

Download Express Video – Add Emoji

Chromatica camera

Normally $2.99.

Chromatica is a fusion of power and simplicity in one superior photography app. With premium tools and an intuitive UI, Chromatica is the best choice for amateur and professional mobile photographers. Intuitive UI

=============

Chromatica has a simple, yet very effective UI. The most important information is always in front of your eyes, and this allows you to avoid surprises like an unexpected flash fire, timer delay or the wrong output photo format. Stop being distracted by the uncertainty of the settings, concentrate on your capture! ISO/Shutter priority modes

=============

Chromatica is among a few photography apps that support advanced exposure modes like ISO and Shutter priority. These modes are indispensable during dynamic photography when there is no time for adjusting manual exposure. Histogram and clipping warnings

=============

The histogram is a great tool to estimate your exposure. It can show you if the photo has under-exposed or over-exposed areas. Clipping warnings, on the other hand, can show you exactly where those under and over-exposed areas in your photo are. Object tracking

=============

Tracking mode in Chromatica uses the power of vision framework. Long press on the object you want to track and let Chromatica do the rest. Depending on the object you have selected (face or generic object), the app will choose the most appropriate method to perform tracking. Visual feedback allows you to quickly detect if tracking is active. Depth capture

=============

On dual-camera devices, Chromatica can capture depth information alongside the color photo. If the photo has depth information, in the preview window, two additional buttons appear (depth and portrait) that allow you to inspect the depth of the image and apply it to simulate an aperture. Features:

– Intuitive user interface

– Focus peaking while using manual focus

– Clipping warnings highlighting over- and under-exposed areas

– Full manual controls including shutter speed, ISO and white balance

– ISO and shutter priority modes

– Separable focus and exposure points

– Digital zoom up to 10x

– Live detailed luminance histogram

– Supported RAW, HEIC or JPG formats (on enabled devices)

– Optically stabilized RAW photos on iPhone models with OIS

– Support for depth capture on dual-camera iPhones

– Preview with a quick built-in EXIF and depth viewers

– Object tracking mode

– Adjustable simulated aperture for photos with depth information

Download Chromatica camera

Findit – 200 Pictures

Normally $2.99.

**** Total 200pcs HD Pictures **** *This game is difficult, very difficult if your eye is not good enough. Classical Find it game, one hundred to play without getting tired. Each picture has 3 different, find the correct different add 15 sec. But when touch wrong position, time will decrease 30 sec.

Every new Picture loaded will add 60sec. So total you will have 1.75min to complete each picture. Contains many pictures, and we will continue update and add.

Download Findit – 200 Pictures

Stream Music Player

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Download Stream Music Player

StarPod Escape VR

Normally $0.99.

Try to escape in this tunnel racer from an alien megastructure that’s on the brink of collapse. You’ll love this free high speed space arcade tunnel racing action game with maximum challenge. Spin past dazzling obstacles while jumping in and out of an endless tunnel of color. A space arcade game that is sure to please. Tilt your mobile device or tap the screen to change direction and spiral past an endless tunnel of space material. The space arcade action increases in speed until all lives have been lost. Your power meter will tell you how much energy you have remaining, hit the cosmic clouds for some needed power-ups along the way. Dropping in and out of the tunnel doesn’t require any energy, so use it as opportunity to avoid hitting some of that ugly space junk. Speed racing through space has never been more fun in this mobile action game for all ages. Try this tunnel racer in VR with Google Cardboard for the ultimate space arcade ride.

Download StarPod Escape VR