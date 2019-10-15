iOS 13.1.3 now available to download on iPhone and iPad

Apple has been seeding iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 beta releases at a furious pace in recent weeks, and we expect them to be available for all iPhone and iPad users soon, but in the meantime, the iOS 13.1 updates are still rolling out. On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 with another round of bug fixes for what is turning out to be one of the messier software updates in recent memory for Apple.

The release notes point to a wide variety of issues that Apple is addressing in 13.1.3, including an issue that prevents the phone from ringing or vibrating for incoming calls, an issue that prevents opening meeting invites in Mail, Voice Memos recordings not downloading from iCloud backup, and more.

Here are the full release notes, so you know exactly what you’re getting when you install the update:

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.1.3 or the iPadOS 13.1.3 release that also rolled out on Monday, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible device:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

In order to install the new iOS 13.1.3 or iPadOS 13.1.3 updates on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you just need to head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.