We’ve all been told as kids by an adult to “stop slouching.” Only as you grow up do you realize they are just looking out for your health. Bad posture can cause a ton of problems for you as you grow up, including back and neck pain. If you already have poor posture, you can take a step forward in fixing it by using a posture corrector. It will alleviate pain and let you go about your daily tasks easier. Rather than people seeing you slouching, they’ll notice how straight you stand. We’ve highlighted three options for you below, so you can stand tall, walk straight and be the one to tell kids to “stop slouching.”

Best Strapless Posture Corrector

Helping you set out and achieve daily goals, the Upright GO Original is a smart device that’ll jumpstart your posture training. It’s a comfortable node that is placed on your upper back, so you don’t have to strap it on. When it senses you aren’t sitting straight, it’ll send real-time gentle vibration reminders. With the Upright app, you can create a personalized training program, which will train your brain to recognize when you are slouching. It should be noted that it is not waterproof and shouldn’t be worn during a workout, as the device may fall off.

Best Undetectable Posture Corrector

You’ll have no problem keeping the Gearari Posture Corrector hidden under your clothing during the day. You just put it on, adjust the straps positioning, regulate the tension and then go about your day. It’ll help you develop a straight back and strengthening it along with your shoulders and neck. It is made of soft, porous, ventilated materials to give you lasting comfort while delivering you results. It helps alleviate pain and get rid of aches before they develop. It comes with a lifetime guarantee and is great for both men and women.

Best Posture Corrector Fit to Size

The Comezy Back Posture Corrector for Men & Women is a cost-effective option for anyone looking for results. It comes in multiple different sizes and then has extra velcro areas, so you can adjust it while you’re strapping it on. This brace provides stability to your upper back and shoulders and will give instant feedback to your muscles and nerves. Your spine will realign and you’ll naturally begin to stand straighter and taller. The breathable fabric minimizes pressure to the armpits and this too can be worn under your clothing.