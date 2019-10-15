Best Grip Strength Trainer

As we get older, we tend to think of what sort of activities we can enjoy later in life. Golf is a popular sport and rowing tends to become an option. Tennis is one of the top sports to play as it’s great for a cardio workout as well as your upper and lower body. But if you have trouble with your hand strength, tennis isn’t an option. But if you’re committed to playing like the Williams sisters, you can do something about your hand strength by using a grip strength trainer. Boost your forearm strength and the power in your hands, wrists and fingers with a trainer. We’ve identified three strong possibilities for you if you’re interested in making sure you’re ready to argue if a tennis ball was on the line or out.

Best Grip Training Tool

For users of all ages, there is a IronMind Captains of Crush Hand Gripper for you. There are 11 different strengths, ranging from 60 pounds of force to over 350 pounds, letting you choose the level of training you need. You’re guaranteed to make the fastest gains on hand strength, thanks to the durable and powerful build. It is constructed with billet aluminum and alloy steel and will fit most hand sizes. You can use it almost anywhere: while you’re in traffic, at work or before bed.

Best Stress Ball

Stress balls are a common sight in most offices and the Friendly Swede Hand Grip Strength Trainer is a top-notch choice. You’ll get a set of three eggs, in either extra small, small or large sizes. The different eggs offer different levels of resistance, allowing you to progress through the weights. They are made from a thermoplastic rubber that conforms to the shape of your hand. These can help alleviate joint pain and relieve your stress. Both children and adults can use the Friendly Swede and they come with a lifetime warranty.

Best Grip Strength Training Pack

With five different options for training, the FitBeast Hand Grip Strengthener Workout Kit will have your hands and fingers feeling great. It comes with an adjustable hand gripper that has heavy-duty, stainless steel springs, lengthened handles and adjustable resistance from 22 to 132 lbs. It also comes with a hand and finger exerciser tool and a finger stretching resistance band. There’s also a medium resistance stress ball that can help lower your blood pressure, as well as a hand strengthener grip ring that’s made from silicone. This is a great kit if you’re rehabilitating from a surgery or injury.