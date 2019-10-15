Best Bluetooth Adapter for Your Car

Texting and driving is undoubtedly an unsafe practice. However, the same can be said for talking on the phone and driving. You can even make an argument that streaming music through your phone makes you a danger to society. The best way to avoid this is purchasing a hands-free Bluetooth adapter for your car. Not only is this a safe alternative for you, your family, and everybody else on the road, but it’s also ultra-convenient and surprisingly inexpensive. There are, however, quite a few iterations of this product for sale, saturating the market and, in turn, making your purchasing decision that much more difficult. So we decided to rummage through some products online and find the best Bluetooth adapters for your car. Let’s take a look.

Best Overall Hands-Free Car Kit

For a hands-free adapter that can meet all of your Bluetooth needs on the go, the Kinivo BTC450 Bluetooth Car Kit is the perfect choice. Plug the device into your car cigarette lighter, attach the 3.5mm audio jack into your AUX port, and stick the adhesive disk onto your dashboard for an easy-to-control Bluetooth-enabled car kit. Once it is set up, you can answer and receive calls from your phone, stream CD-quality music from your phone, and charge your phone all at the same time. The easy-use Multi-Function button safely and conveniently allows you to answer your phone and change the music without having to reach for your phone. This intuitive device also comes with a two-year warranty and lifetime U.S.-based customer support.

Best Value AUX Bluetooth Adapter

The TaoTronics Bluetooth AUX Adapter is a great option for those looking for an inexpensive Bluetooth setup to slide in their AUX port. It’s made with double link technology, so you can listen to music and talk on the phone at the same time, as well as auto-reconnect so you don’t have to sync your device to the adapter upon each use. This adapter also utilizes CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology to drown out outside noises and top-end microphone position that makes for clear phone calls on both ends. Unlike the first device, however, you have to charge it through its USB port, as it doesn’t plug into your car’s cigarette lighter. But with a battery life up to 15 hours a pop, it shouldn’t be too much of a hindrance for all of your streaming needs.

Best FM Radio Adapter

If you don’t have an AUX port in your car, you’re still in luck — this IMDEN Bluetooth FM Transmitter can plug right into the cigarette lighting port in your car and sync to any Bluetooth-enabled device. Capable of charging two devices at once in addition to answering calls hands-free, streaming music from your smartphone, or even playing audio through the USB flash drive, this intuitive adapter uses an FM radio signal between 87.5-108.0 MHz to stream your calls and music. It’s compatible with almost any smart device, giving you tons of options when it comes to streaming — even without an AUX cord.