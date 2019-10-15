Sometimes we don’t fully appreciate the simple luxury of sitting down. Whether it’s running around to do errands, working eight hours at a job that requires you to constantly be on your feet, or even when you’re just cooking a meal for your family after a long day, finally getting a chance to sit down can prove to be a godsend for some. This goes double for active people smart enough to purchase their own backpack chair. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors, you know just how clutch a chair can be. They’re great for a variety of activities — hiking, camping, music festivals, sporting events and the beach, just to name a few. If you don’t have your own backpack chair yet, well that should change ASAP. We’ve compiled a list of the best backpack chairs available on the web in terms of quality, price, and function. Check out what we managed to come up with.

Best Backpack Chair for Camping

Adventuring out into the woods requires a chair that’s both durable and compact. The Sportneer Portable Lightweight Folding Camping Chair certainly checks both of those boxes. This two-pack set comes with two chairs that can easily be folded into a 14.25″ x 5.25″ piece that weighs only two pounds. However, when taken out of their complimentary carrying cases, each chair can support up to 350 lbs of weight. They’re made with heavy-duty aluminum poles that are both durable and sturdy. The shock-cord pole structure makes for a super easy setup — similar to pitching a tent — for your convenience.

Best Backpack Chair for the Beach

If you’re more of a beach bum than a woodsman, the KingCamp Low Sling Beach Camping Concert Folding Chair is probably the better option. With a lower seat, a big leg cap for stability and a beach-friendly design, this chair is both comfortable and highly durable. It’s made with a soft armrest wrapped in foam, along with a cup holder to keep your beverage from getting sandy. The cooling mesh back and seat combination is ultra-breathable, comfortable and cool, making it a no-brainer option for any sweltering beach trips. Of course, it’s easily storable and can fit over your shoulder or shoulders without issue.

Best Value Backpack Chair

For those shopping on a budget, the TravelChair Slacker Chair is an inexpensive alternative that doesn’t skimp on quality. Made with a combination of nailhead fabric, 600d ripstop polyester, and a solid steel frame, this stool weighs only 2.2 lbs but can support up to 275 lbs. It can fold up to the size of a newspaper which allows you to place it in a backpack, purse or even larger pockets in your pants.