Best Ankle Brace

You never want to be on the wrong side of the phrase “breaking ankles.” While it has to do with getting crossed up playing basketball, rolling or breaking an ankle is one of the most painful and common occurrences when it comes to sport-related injuries. But you can fortify your ankles by wearing a brace. Keeping your ankle joint from bending in a way it’s not supposed is a smart idea if you’re nursing an injury or have weak ankles. Nowadays, there are a lot of great options when it comes to braces, like ones that help with plantar fasciitis, arch support or tendonitis. We’ve hand picked a few to give you an idea of some of the best on the market to help get you back in the game.

Best Compression Ankle Brace

Evenly distributing pressure throughout your foot so as to not worsen any injuries, the POWERLIX Ankle Brace Compression Support Sleeve is easy to slip on and off. It provides pain relief for ailments such as arthritis, sprains, plantar fasciitis, swelling and muscle fatigue, to name a few. This compression brace will give you proper support without restricting your movement. It is tight, form-fitting and made from breathable fabric that maintains joint stability. It absorbs sweat quickly and keeps your feet dry and odor free. Make sure to check out the sizing chart before ordering.

Best Ankle Stabilizer

Perfect for basketball, football or soccer, the Med Spec ASO Ankle Stabilizer will keep you upright. This ballistic nylon boot is strong and is built to last while supporting your foot. You tie it tight and then there are elastic straps to seal it off, keeping it fastened and your ankle protected. It has a bilateral design, so you can wear it on either your left or right foot. You can wash it on gentle cycle and air dry it for optimal results. It comes in seven different sizes, so you’ll be able to find the one that’s best for you.

Best Low Ankle Brace

If you want the ability to wear sneakers without much of your brace showing, then you can opt for the TechWare Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve. These thin sleeves relieve your pain from sprains, stress fractures or muscle fatigue and don’t rise higher than your ankle. They wick away moisture and are very soft to the touch. Whether you’re golfing, kickboxing, playing volleyball or doing gymnastics, these sleeves can protect you against a painful injury. Each one is made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex for a cradling feeling. They come in three different sizes: small/medium, large/x-large, and xx-large.