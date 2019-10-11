Samsung rumored to be readying cheaper versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Samsung has already launched five distinct flagship smartphone models in 2019 between the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 lines, but if a recent string of rumors is to be believed, the company isn’t done yet. SamMobile first reported a few weeks ago that Samsung is working on a new device with model number SM-N770F, which it suspects is an even more affordable version of the Galaxy Note 10. It then doubled down on this claim on Friday morning, revealing that sources have suggested the phone will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Of course, if Samsung is working on a Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think a Galaxy S10 Lite is on the way as well. Prominent phone leaker Ishan Agarwal told DroidShout on Friday that a device with model number SM-G770F is likely to be either a cheaper version of the S10 or the S11.

Going back to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for a moment, SamMobile says that the phone is headed to Europe in at least two color options (red and black), but was unable to confirm what Samsung would remove in order to bring the price down without “diluting” the Note brand. It’s a valid point, because the Galaxy Note 10 Lite kind of already exists in the form of the Galaxy S10, but perhaps the design and form factor will stay the same and the specs will decrease. It also needs to support the S Pen to truly be a Galaxy Note smartphone.

As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, Igarwal expects the phone to launch in Asia and Europe, but much like with the Note 10 Lite, the launch timeframe is still a mystery. The specifications will supposedly mirror those of the Galaxy A91, which features a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP/12MP/5MP triple-rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,500 mAh battery, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, and will run Android 10.

Providing these leaks come to fruition, the strategy is undoubtedly a fascinating one, as Samsung plans to push as many phone models out into the market as possible until it covers every possible base.