Upgrading computers can be an absolute nightmare if you don’t know what to do about your files. Transferring data is a tough task and when you need to bring your files with you somewhere or carry them over to another computer, an external hard drive can prove invaluable. Having an external hard drive can mean the difference between a quick upload at a presentation or a slow, laboring process that will leave everyone at your meeting rolling their eyes as you set it up. So before you head out to buy a new computer, get your computer fixed or lead your presentation, picking up any of these external hard drives will keep your files safe and secure.

Best External Hard Drive for Storage

For those who have a lot of data and files, the WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive will be able to keep everything you have. With a whopping 10TB of storage space, you won’t be hurting for more. It is USB compatible which allow for fast data transfers. This is perfect to use quickly, as you can plug and play for Windows PCs. It is backed by a two-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. You can even add on storage for up to 12TB if you want, or you can get storage that’s lower too.

Slimmest External Hard Drive

Small enough to fit in your pocket, the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External Hard Drive is a stylish USB drive. You can store up to 2TB of photos and files on this drive and it’s easy enough to use, thanks to the included USB 3.0 cable. It has a minimalist metal enclosure that helps make it thin and versatile. It just needs to be plugged into your Windows or Mac computer and you’ll be able to access all your data. You’ll also receive a complimentary two-month membership into the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with this purchase.

Easiest External Hard Drive to Use

With a sleek design, the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive can be brought anywhere. It has a matte, smudge-resistant finish that will keep it looking sharp. There is no software you need to install to use it. You can just simply plug it into your computer and it’s ready to go. The USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility needs no external AC power outlet. You can quickly add more storage space to your computer when hooking this up. It includes a one-year standard limited warranty through Toshiba.