Best Film and Slide Scanner

Bringing the old film from your camera to a developer was such a hassle. Having to then wait a few days for them to print them was even more of a pain. Luckily, that became a thing of the past when digital cameras hit the market. But what if you still have some old film you need to get developed or you want to scan a slide? With a film and slide scanner, you’ll be able to do this all instantly in your own home. You can store the photos in the scanners and you can also convert your old film into JPEG files for easy access. We’ve highlighted three of the top ways to view film on the market to help you reduce the clutter in your study, cabinet or wherever you keep all your old film.

Best Scanner to View Your Pictures

You can convert all your old film and slides and view them easily, thanks to the KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner. This 14/22MP scanner will quickly change over your old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm negatives to JPEG digital files. The machine features a bright 3.5″ LCD digital screen with image brightness controls and convenient tilting, so you can see your files. There’s a one-button control to scan and save your photos instantly. You’ll be able to edit them as well and it comes with all sorts of converting adapters, giving you the chance to send them to your TV, computer, camera or a multitude of other devices.

Best Scanner for Storage

Boasting memory that you’ll definitely use, the Magnasonic All-in-One High Resolution 22MP Film Scanner is a versatile machine. It will convert your 35mm, 126KPK, 110, Super 8 and 8mm negatives to digital JPEG files. It won’t convert any video, only still images. It has 128MB of memory, allowing you to store 100 digital images at a time, so you don’t have to transfer them immediately. It has a 2.4″ LCD screen that projects your files or you can send them to your television with a simple hook up. It has a slot for a SD card, a USB port, and a TV cable jack for more ways of viewing and storing.

Best Slide Viewer

If you don’t need to store and scan your film and you only need to look at it quickly, you should check out the Medalight 35mm Desk Top Portable LED Negative + Slide Viewer from The Imaging World. This glass lens fits 2″x2″ mounted slides and 35mm film strips and negatives. You can use these in the studio or at home and there is an eject button and collection tray for when you want to switch slides. It can magnify the image up to three times its normal size, giving you a closer look. It comes with four AA batteries and a microfiber cleaning cloth to keep it clear.