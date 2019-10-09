A new leak might’ve just revealed the Pixel 4’s last remaining secret

Next week, Google will finally announce its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup alongside a bunch of other new products the company has planned for the holiday season. There is indeed plenty in store for us at Google’s big press conference next Tuesday, but the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will take center stage. Now that Apple’s iPhone 11 series has been released and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have officially stolen the mobile photography crown that Google and Huawei shared, expectations for the company’s new Pixel 4 camera couldn’t be higher. Google’s previous-generation Pixel phones have had terrific cameras all-around, but nighttime photography has been a particularly strong point for Pixel phones ever since Google introduced Night Sight. This fantastic feature captures multiple photos in rapid succession at different exposures and then instantly stitches them together, pulling different elements from each image and combining them into one shockingly clear photograph. Night Sight was in a class of its own until last month, when the iPhone 11 series was released and Apple’s new Night mode feature did the job even better.

We’ll have to wait until next week to see just how impressive the cameras on the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are, but that’s just about the only thing we’re waiting to learn. Why? Because practically everything else there is to know about the new Google phones has already leaked. There might have been one secret left for Google to reveal on stage at next week’s event, but unfortunately for Google it appears as though a last-minute leak spoiled the surprise yet again.

When it comes to color choices, we know that this year’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL lineup will offer more options than ever before. How do we know? Well, because they’ve all leaked. The Just Black, Simply White, and Oh So Orange color options have leaked extensively in recent months, and we also know that a light blue color called Sky Blue and a pinkish color called Maybe Pink are on the way. Now, smartphone accessory vendor Mobile Fun may have spoiled what appear to be the last two remaining colors.

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Google’s new Pixel 4 lineup will reportedly come in a new color called Slightly Green, which Mobile Fun says is pictured in the image above. We have a hard time believing Google would name a color that bright “Slightly Green,” though, so it’s likely that the mockup created by this third-party case manufacturer isn’t an accurate representation of the Slightly Green hue. The second new color that was just uncovered is called Really Yellow, however, so the following image may have nailed it.

Image Source: Mobile Fun