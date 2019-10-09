Achieve the results you’ve been looking for and get rid of dead skin, ugly blemishes and clear out those big pores by using a facial cleansing brush. Sick of looking in the mirror at the dirt and build up in your pores? Is your skin not looking as clear as it can be? It’s hard to achieve the desired, glowing complexion you want while just washing your face with soap and water. With a cleansing brush, you’ll be able to give yourself a spa-worthy treatment each and every night. If you’re having trouble with your skin, read through our list below and decide for yourself which cleansing brush is best for you.

Best Facial Cleansing Brush for Removing Blackheads

If clearing out your pores is your number one goal, then you may opt for the PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush. It is waterproof, so it can be used in the shower or before bed. It is suitable for all skin types and tackles blemishes and unclogs pores with either of its two speed settings. There are seven heads that handle different cleansing tasks: three that cleanse, a sponge head for makeup removal, a pumice head and polish accessory for getting rid of calluses, and a massage brush to rub your face. It requires two AA batteries to work, which are not included.

Best Multi-Function Facial Cleansing Brush

Giving you a spa-like sensation every time you use it, the Caytraill Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush is easy to bring with you wherever you go. It delivers sonic cleaning technology that vibrates to help wipe away dirt and grime. It has four function modes that are fully adjustable to your needs. You can modify the intensity of the vibrations just by pressing a button. It is waterproof, rechargeable and also features an original stereo rotating magnetic bead system, which leaves your skin feeling softer than it was.

Best Facial Cleansing Brush for Smooth Skin

For smooth skin daily, check out the Facial Cleansing Brush ProX by Olay. This exfoliating renewal cleanser delivers a rejuvenated texture and feel to your skin. It has a facial cleansing system that removes all your makeup, even that which is difficult to get. It is meant to be matched up with moisturizer to help you get the most out of your lotion. It has two speeds, so you can choose the intensity and it comes with three different heads, so you can vary up your nightly routine depending on what look you are searching for.