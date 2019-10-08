Best Ice Cube Mold for Whiskey

For anyone who knows whiskey, there’s a right way and a wrong way to sip and enjoy it. While you’re looking for a smooth taste and a satisfying experience, you may not always get it. If you’re someone who likes to drink their whiskey “on the rocks”, meaning over ice, you know it’s important to get the right kind of ice cube. That’s why ice cube molds were invented to produce the proper ratio for your lowball glass. Whether you prefer Scotch, Irish whiskey or Kentucky style bourbon, you can enjoy a bar-style cocktail right in your own home. With any of these ice cube molds, you’ll be ready to clink glasses while enjoying a night cap.

Best Set of Four Ice Cube Molds

Providing you with four individual molds, the Shefio Unique Ice Ball Maker Sphere Mold set can make just the right size of ice sphere. The molds are made from FDA-approved silicone that will hold up well in the freezer and give you years of use. They are BPA-free and have black bottoms with transparent tops for a stylish look. There are innovative wings on the edge of the molds that make removing the ice simple. You just have to fill them up to the line with water and put them in the freezer. These are an excellent addition for any wet bar or kitchen.

Best Ice Cube Mold for Parties

You can make more ice cube molds at once, thanks to the SUMPRI Sphere Ice Mold and Big Ice Cube Trays. You get both a tray for making ice cubes as well as a set for making ice spheres. These will keep your drinks colder longer, thanks to their size. You can make six cubes or six spheres at a time, allowing you flexibility if you’re throwing a party. They are made from FDA-approved silicone that won’t add a taste or smell to your ice. They can be washed in the dishwasher.

Best Stackable Ice Cube Mold

Producing large spheres but not taking up a lot of space in your freezer, the Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds are a solid addition to your home. These make ice spheres that are 2.5″ around, perfectly sized for a lowball glass. You’ll get a perfect sphere every time, thanks to the simple design. These can sit on top of each other while in the freezer, making them compact and easy to store. You can also put fruit juices, edible flowers, lemon slices or lime wedges in these while you’re making ice to give your drinks some flair.