Best Beard Trimmer

Managing a long, thick beard can get a bit hairy at times (see what I did there)? In all seriousness, though, a beard can be a lot to handle on your own. While many opt to go to a barber to get their beard trimmed up, you can choose to forgo this costly and time-consuming option by purchasing a reliable beard trimmer yourself. With the right assortment of beard grooming products, you can have a barber-quality beard in just a few minutes. However, finding the right trimmer — based on both the length of your beard and the type of facial hair you grow — is an integral part of the whole entire process. Fortunately for you, it’s not all that difficult to manage — unlike your beard. So let’s take a look at some of the best beard trimmers on the market today, so you can continue looking gruff, but presentable.

Best Overall Beard Trimmer

The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Slate Beard Trimmer is a product that won’t ever fail your frizzy little friend (your beard). This stainless steel trimmer features 12 different blades for grooming, including four beard grooming guide combs and eight T-blade guide combs for haircuts. The rotary ear and nose trimmer head is also adept at trimming while the powerful Lithium Ion 2.0+ battery provides a run time of up to six hours, making this a great purchase for both your home and your travels.

Most Versatile Beard Trimmer

If you’re looking for something with a bit more versatility — meaning you can trim essentially anything — the Philips Norelco Multi Groomer MG5750/49 is a great purchase. This shaver provides you with not only advanced trimming for your beard, but also 18 pieces for cleaning up your body, face, nose and ear hair. Made with DualCut technology that provides two times more self-sharpening blades that remain intact after four years of regular usage, along with a powerful lithium battery for three hours of uninterrupted run time. Conversely, you can choose to leave the charger in, allowing for unlimited run time. Each blade features cutting guards with ultra-strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and buckling while ensuring an even trim, time and again.

Best Value Beard Trimmer

For those looking for something a bit more cost-effective, the Remington PG6025 All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit is the best bang-for-your-buck beard trimmer you can get. With 14 different settings, including a nose, ear, and detail trimmer, detail shaver, three snap-on beard and stubble combs and eight-length hair clipper comb, this device is not only great for your beard but for any other type of hair as well. It’s made with self-sharpening steel blades for a close shave, lithium power for 70 minutes of runtime and it even comes with a storage pouch for travel purposes.